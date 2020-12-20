Nigeria e-Customs takes off this week

…as NCS sets for AfCFTA

Baring any unforeseen development, the management of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will this week launch a fully automated customs operation, tagged e-Customs platforms which will enhance the efficiency of Customs operations and raise government revenue.

According to the NCS, e-Customs would enhance and improve operational methodologies in the agency in line with international best practise

The National Public Relations Officer of NCS, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah said this at a training workshop organised by Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria (AMJON) in Lagos at the weekend. He said this while stating the roles of the Nigeria Customs Service in the blue economy.

Attah who was represented at the training by the Public Relations Officer of the Tin Can Island (TCIP) Command of Nigeria Customs Service, Uche Ejesieme, a Superintendent of Customs, added that the role of the Service in the blue economy would have to do with its initiative towards improving Customs processes and procedures.

Attah said: “Our role in the blue economy will have to do with our initiative towards improving Customs processes and procedures e.g. you will recall that our automation process began with ASYCUDA, then transited to ASYCUDA++, then we had ASYCUDA 2.7 version, then NCIS 1 and now NCIS 2.

“Now, the Service is working on a more active platform/system that will be launched next week that will have the capacity to promote future increase in cargo throughput using technology.”

He added that some deliberate steps created by the service in dealing with Trade Related Disputes include; creation of the dispute resolution committee at the headquarters and at area command’s, the committee’s are charged with the responsibilities of identifying trade dispute and addressing them expeditiously with minimal delays.

The Customs’ Image Maker further disclosed that there is a renewed synergy and collaboration between the Nigeria Customs Service and other critical security and regulatory agencies in seaports, airports and the borders. He maintained that the initiative has enhanced the speed with which issues are handled without the usual rancour, acrimony and which hitherto was the order of the day.

The marine unit of the Service, he said has helped to confront smugglers at the waterways, making seizures and decimating their heinous activities.

Meanwhile, DSC Attah has disclosed that training and retraining of officers and men of the Service has commenced in readiness for the official take-off of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on January 1, 2021.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari at Niamey, Niger Republic summit of the African Union on July 7, 2019 signed the Af- CFTA agreement, making Nigeria the tend African nation to the envisaged largest free trade area in the world. AfCFTA which among other things will break trade barriers amongst African countries, according to AU will lead to 65 per cent improvement in intra-African trade.

