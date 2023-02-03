News

Nigeria earns $800m from hides, skins in Africa – NILEST

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST), Zaria, Kaduna State, has disclosed that the country is a major producer of hides and skins in Africa, contributing up to 60% to the West African production of goatskin and kidskin. Addressing a press conference in Zaria, yesterday, the group said the above development makes Nigeria the second largest foreign exchange earner with about $800 million per annual and potential to generate over $1 billion by 2025. Comrade Joseph Odey Oko, who addressed the press unbehalf of the leadership said JAC comprises of the NILEST Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Poly technics (ASUP), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP), the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutes and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Allied Institutions (NASU). He said they decided to came up with statistics in reaction to calls for the sack of the Institute’s Director-General, Prof. Mohammed Kabir Yakubu over alleged poor performance.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

David Vatine On Balancing Work With Personal Life

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Digital marketing isn’t just a business to David Vatine. His business is very special to him because it helps him to help people. David prides in the fact that his team will do everything in their power so that their clients will succeed and fulfill their dreams. Unlike a lot of people that set up […]
News

UNICAL: Banku-Obi becomes VC, pledges commitment to excellence

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A new Vice-Chancellor for the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cross River State was yesterday sworn-in by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu.   She is Prof. Florence Banku-Obi, who became the 11th substantive Vice-Chancellor and the first female to head the 45-year-old institution. Banku-Obi, a Professor of Special Needs Education at […]
News

DJ GHINO DROPS NEW VIDEO FEATURING SEYI VIBEZ “RONALDINHO MUSIC VIDEO”

Posted on Author Our Reporters

OLASENI BABATUNDE (born 21 February) professionally known as DJ GHINO,is a Nigerian disc jockey, record producer, songwriter,singer,recording artist,label executive.   DJ GHINO is signed to OMG NATION he is the founder of OMG NATION a music record label based in Lagos,Nigeria.   DJ Ghino started his professional disc jockey career years back by performing at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica