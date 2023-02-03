Nigeria earns $800m from hides, skins in Africa – NILEST

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST), Zaria, Kaduna State, has disclosed that the country is a major producer of hides and skins in Africa, contributing up to 60% to the West African production of goatskin and kidskin. Addressing a press conference in Zaria, yesterday, the group said the above development makes Nigeria the second largest foreign exchange earner with about $800 million per annual and potential to generate over $1 billion by 2025. Comrade Joseph Odey Oko, who addressed the press unbehalf of the leadership said JAC comprises of the NILEST Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Poly technics (ASUP), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP), the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutes and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Allied Institutions (NASU). He said they decided to came up with statistics in reaction to calls for the sack of the Institute’s Director-General, Prof. Mohammed Kabir Yakubu over alleged poor performance.
