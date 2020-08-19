Nigeria earns N472bn from sesame export

As European and Asian countries become matket hubs, Nigerian has realised N472billion ($1.31billion) from 550,000 tonnes of sesame seed within one year. The global price of the seed, which contain 50.5per cent oil and 25per cent protein, has been increased from $1,800 to $2, 200 per tonne for the 2019 and 2020 season.

As part of efforts to further boost the country’s annual production capacity from 500,000 tonnes to 800,000 tonnes, the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has decided to assist farmers through its anchor borrower in 2020. Major buyers of the country’s seed are Japan, Turkey, China Greece, The Netherlands and Poland. As at 2019, Nigeria is the primary supplier of sesame seed to the world’s largest importer, Japan, and it is currently Nigeria’s leading agricultural export in the first quarter of 2018.

The seed is a good source of vegetable oil that is cholesterol free, making it the most demanded vegetable oil in the world. The seed can also be used for pharmaceuticals, confectionery, cosmetics and many industries for paints, soaps, lubricants, shampoos, etc. Further, the seed is used in cosmetic application to combat a variety of skin and hair diseases due to its high antioxidant properties. It would be recalled that Japan had entered an agreement with Hope Afresh Foundation to establish a sesame seed processing facility with N72.17million ($197, 736) to boost the seed production in Taraba State.

The project is being funded by Japan under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects According to the National Sesame Seed Association of Nigeria, the country has the capacity to generate almost $1 billion annually from the both the white and black sesame seed if well harnessed. President of the association, Mr. Sheriff Balogun, said in Abuja that the seed was a commodity that would help the Federal Government achieves its diversification bid if the right policies and programmes put in place.

However, since the outbreak of COVID-19, some export containers are yet to be processed at Tincan and Lagos ports because of slow trade facilitation by the government agencies. In addition, some trucks laden with the seeds and other exports could not assess export terminals because of the bottlenecks created by the presidential task force on port road decongestion. Meanwhile, the task force had cancelled movement of trucks in the night in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the port environments

Like this: Like Loading...