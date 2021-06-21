Nigeria earns N79bn from solid minerals –NEITI

…advocates full audit to recover unpaid taxes

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said Nigeria earned N79.96 billion from the solid minerals sector in 2019, rep-leased by NEITI on Sunday in Abuja indicates that revenue recorded in 2019 sets the highest record in the 13 years of the agency’s audit of the solid minerals sector, as it accounts for 16 per cent of the total revenue of N496.28billion that accrued to the federation account from 2007 to 2019.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by NEITI”s Head, Communications and Advocacy, Obiageli Onuorah, a breakdown of the 2019 receipts showed that taxes to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on behalf of the federation accounted for N69.92 billion or 87.4 per cent of the total while fees and royalties paid to the Mining Cadastre Office (MCO) and Mines Inspectorate Department (MID) accounted for N2.37 billion (3.0%) and N2,55billion (3.2%) respectively.

Also, revenue accruals to the states stood at N5.1 billion, representing a 42 per cent increase when compared to the N2.1 billion recorded in 2018. FIRS accounted for the highest flow into the coffers.

The NEITI report also disclosed that the outstanding amount of N8.887 billion, which accrued from the solid minerals sector as at December 31, 2019, was distributed among the three tiers of government in May 2020, using the revenue sharing formula. The balance as at October 31, 2020, was N3.948 billion.

“A breakdown of the distribution shows that the federal and state governments received N4.073 billion or 45.83 per cent and N2.065 billion or 23.25 per cent respectively. “Besides, local governments got N1.592 billion or 17.92 per cent, while the balance of N1.155 billion was distributed to only solid minerals producing states as their shares of the 13 per cent derivation.

“According to the report, out of 702 companies that paid royalties to the government in 2019, only 74 companies met the materiality threshold of N3 million. This represent a 7.2 per cent increase when compared to 69 entities that met materiality threshold in 2018.

“These 74 companies accounted for 87.63 per cent of total royalties of N2.50 billion paid in 2019, with the top five companies (Dangote Cement PLC; Lafarge PLC; Dangote Industries; Julius Berger; and Reynolds Construction) paying more than 50 per cent of total royalties.

“The report also disclosed that a total of 1,296 mineral permits were issued by the Mining Cadastre Office (MCO) in 2019. A breakdown showed that Small Scale Mining Leases were the highest with 602 permits granted.

This was followed by 501 and 169 for Exploration Licences and Quarry Leases respectively, while the least figure of 24 was recorded for Mining Leases.

“The 2019 audit report revealed that the total volume of minerals produced was 59.82mt. A five year trend analysis of minerals productions shows that the total minerals production in the past five years stood at 224,188,056 tons out of which 59.82mt was produced in 2019, signifying the highest in the five years reviewed.

The 2019 volumetric figures also represents an increase of 29.41% when compared to 46.7mt produced in 2018, closely followed by 43.08mt and 39.27mt produced in 2016 and 2015 respectively, with lowest production figure of 35.32mt recorded in 2017.”

The statement further stated: “An analysis of revenue flows from the sector also showed that the sum of N79.96 billion recorded in 2019 was the highest in the past five years.

This was followed by N69.47 billion and N69.2billion recorded in 2018 and 2015 respectively.

Besides, N52.76 billion was recorded in 2017 while the sector accounted for N41.98 billion in 2016. “On minerals exported, the report showed that the solid minerals sector accounted for N124.23 billion of the total government exports of N24.275 trillion for 2019, representing 0.51 per cent of total export for the year.

“On contribution of the sector to the economy, NEITI’s report cited data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which stated that mining and quarrying contributed 0.26 per cent to GDP, higher than 0.18 per cent contribution recorded in 2018.

“Nigeria’s GDP in 2019 was N144.210trillion with contributions from the solid minerals sector totaling N368.99billion, representing 0.26 per cent of the total amount.

This shows a steady growth in the sector’s contribution to the economy in the past five years, from a contribution of 0.12 per cent in 2015 to 0.26 per cent in 2019.

“A sectorial review of revenue distribution of taxes and royalties by the 74 companies shows that manufacturing and construction companies contributed 68.60 per cent and 29.67 per cent respectively in royalty and taxes while quarry, mining companies and buying centres contributed only 1.73 per cent.

“On environmental impact and social expenditure, the report disclosed that 10 companies reported environmental expenditures to the tune of N17.13 million. The expenditure covers environmental fees, air quality and waste permits, and registration fees for environmental impact assessment (EIA).

“Furthermore, the report disclosed that Mines Environmental Compliance Department carried out reclamation of 7 abandoned mines costing N534.81million. It also noted that a total of 32 mining sites have so far been reclaimed from 2007 to 2019 costing N2.39 billion.

“On social expenditure, the report revealed that the sum of N2.598 billion was spent on 557 projects by 44 extractive companies.

