Nigeria, ECOWAS implementing strategies to halt coups, Buhari tells Ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria was working closely with the member states of Economic Communities of West Africa States (ECOWAS) in implementing strategies to contain spate of unconstitutional change of government in the region.

The President made this disclosure Thursday while receiving Letters of Credence from the Ambassadors of Switzerland, Sweden, Republic of Ireland, Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Senegal and the Republic of South Sudan at the Presidential Villa.

Buhari, who cautioned the envoys against interference in the nation’s oncoming general elections, also called for global cooperation against insecurity and climate change challenges in West Africa.

Buhari also invited friendly countries to ‘‘support efforts to address the problem of insecurity, fight against corruption, diversification of the economy, and our efforts in promoting good governance.”

As Nigerians prepare to elect another government at the general elections on February 25, 2023, the President renewed his call to foreign government representatives not to meddle in Nigeria’s internal affairs.

