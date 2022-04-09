Nigeria, Egypt to sign MoU on arts, craft promotion

Nigeria and Egypt have agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation on the development and promotion of arts and craft in order to ensure the economic growth of both countries through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This was part of the agreement reached during talks by the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe and the Ambassador of Eygpt to Nigeria, Ihab Ahmed, when the later paid official visit to Runsewe in his Abuja office. Ahmed commended the various strides of Runsewe in the development and promotion of Nigeria arts and craft, noting that he has been following keenly the activities of the NCAC led by him over the years.

Commending him for positively projecting the image of Nigeria, both home and abroad within the culture and tourism space. The envoy who stated that there was a lot of similarities between both countries in the area of arts and culture, added that Egypt was exploring ways of collaborating with Nigeria through NCAC to create a platform to showcase both countries’ rich cultural heritage. He further revealed that the Egyptian embassy is working on an action plan which will enable Runsewe and his management team visit Egypt on cultural exchange to explore the country’s enormous opportunities in the arts and culture sector, which will culminate in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for its development. While Runsewe expressed appreciation to the envoy and his team, he applauded the existing diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and Egypt, which he said has witnessed robust growth over the years. According to him, Nigeria and Egypt share rich cultural history, which has advanced the socio-economic development of both countries, given their commitment a number of international treaties.

Runsewe, who is also the President of the World Crafts Council, African Region, reiterated the need for Nigeria and Egypt to work towards harnessing their rich tourism potentials. He disclosed his plans to launch the Nigeria –Egypt Friendship Club during his proposed visit Egypt to foster growth and deepen diplomatic ties between the two countries. He formally extended invitation to the envoy to the annual Pre-INAC dinner for the diplomatic community coming up in May this year while expressing his readiness to provide a World class media platform during the 2022 International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo where all participating countries will have equal opportunity to showcase, network and market their rich cultural strengths to the world.

