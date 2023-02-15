Nigeria emerges OPEC’s most improved crude oil supplier

Nigeria has emerged as the country with the highest increase in the supply of crude oil among the 13 member countries of the organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for January 2023 supplies, using OPEC crude oil production based on secondary sources. According to OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for January 2023 released yesterday, Nigeria increased its supply by 65,000 barrels per day to hit 1.336mbpd in January 2023. Its output was 1.271mbpd in December 2022; and 1.175mbpd in November 2022. Angola came second with an increase in production of 47,000bpd, recording 1.155mbpd in January; 1.108mbpd in December 2022; and 1.093mbpd in November 2022. Kuwait came third with an increase of 45,000bpd to record 2.693mbpd in January 2023; 2,648 in December 2022; and 2.684mbpd in November 2022. Venezuela, followed by an increase of 20,000bpd to supply 686,000bpd in January, 666,000bpd in December and 666,000 in November.
