Nigeria emerges OPEC’s most improved crude oil supplier

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Nigeria has emerged as the country with the highest increase in the supply of crude oil among the 13 member countries of the organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for January 2023 supplies, using OPEC crude oil production based on secondary sources. According to OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for January 2023 released yesterday, Nigeria increased its supply by 65,000 barrels per day to hit 1.336mbpd in January 2023. Its output was 1.271mbpd in December 2022; and 1.175mbpd in November 2022. Angola came second with an increase in production of 47,000bpd, recording 1.155mbpd in January; 1.108mbpd in December 2022; and 1.093mbpd in November 2022. Kuwait came third with an increase of 45,000bpd to record 2.693mbpd in January 2023; 2,648 in December 2022; and 2.684mbpd in November 2022. Venezuela, followed by an increase of 20,000bpd to supply 686,000bpd in January, 666,000bpd in December and 666,000 in November.

 

Soyinka raises alarm, says identity thieves on rampage

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has raised the alarm over attempts by some people to create tension, create hatred and divisiveness, and encourage ethnic conflicts in the country, particularly between the Yorubas and the Igbos.   Describing it as the work of sick, cowardly minds, he urged Nigerians to disregard it.   Soyinka, in a […]
Senate decries secrete employments in Civil Service

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, decried what it described as secret employments going on in Federal Government ministries, agencies and departments (MDAs), in spite the claim that there was embargo on employment in the country. The Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal character, Senator Danjuma La’ah, raised the alarm while briefing newsmen in Abuja after submitting his Committee’s […]
Personnel combat ready to counter domestic, foreign threats AirChief

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Nigerian Airforce(NAF), Air Marshal (AM), Oladayo Amao, has said that for his men to be combat ready and operate at optimum level to counter both domestic and foreign threats, need to review curriculum of its training institutions and facilities. The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), NAF, Air […]

