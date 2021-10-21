Nigeria enjoyed best economy under Gowon –CAN

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said Nigerians enjoyed the very best of the economy under the administration of General Yakubu Gowon as president of the nation. In a congratulatory message signed by CAN’s General Secretary, Barr. Daramola Bade yesterday in Abuja to celebrate his 87th Birthday, CAN made emphasis on General Gowon’s reconciliatory prowess, his humility and undiluted love for the people of Nigeria.

The message reads partly: “God has been so gracious to you Sir since your days in the military, especially when the mantle of leadership of this nation fell upon you, as a young star, you did not disappoint God, the military and the populace in spite of the three years of civil war. And despite your retirement from the public office, you still humbled yourself to go to school for the academic pursuit and acquisition of your Ph.D.

“Nigeria enjoyed the best of the economy under your administration. Your efforts in keeping Nigeria One and sustaining it can never be forgotten in a hurry. Your reconciliatory prowess after the civil war that brought out the popular say of ‘no victor no vanquished’ brought a sweetened balm to the polity.

“Your love for our fatherland has not diminished as it is being manifested in the Nigeria Prays which has become a catalyst for our unity and peace despite all the threats occasioned by the menace of terrorists, bandits and criminal herdsmen, to our survival as a nation.

