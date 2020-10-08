Nigeria escapes $1.5bn liability, gets $660,000 arbitration cost in U.S.

United Statesbased International Centre for Settlement of Investment Dispute headed by Prof. William Park has ordered Inter Ocean to pay the Federal Government of Nigeria $660,129.87 as reimbursement of its share of the arbitration costs incurred in the proceedings. The tribunal also absolved the Federal Government from any liability, maintaining that Nigeria did not breach any of its obligations in the contract agreement with Interocean Development Company and Interocean Oil Exploration Company.

The Tribunal, in its judgment delivered on Tuesday, declared that the Federal of Government of Nigeria has not breached its obligations toward claimants under Nigerian law or under international law.

“The Tribunal finds no liability on the part of Respondent in connection with Claimants’ loss of control over their investment, Pan Ocean,” the judgement reads in part. Interocean Oil Development Company and Interocean Oil Exploration Company had, through their counsel, Supo Sashore (SAN) sued the Federal Government of Nigeria claiming nearly $5 billion. Representing the Respondent on the other hand are Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), Adebayo Adenipekun (SAN), Olu Daramola (SAN) and Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN). The oil companies requested, among others, relief from the Tribunal directing the Federal Government of Nigeria, its relevant privies and instrumentalities to pay aggravated damages in an amount to be proven during these arbitral proceedings which the claimants estimate at being in excess of $1.5 billion.

Commenting on the development, the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) described the judgement as an addition to the multiple success stories recorded in international litigations by the Federal Ministry of Justice. Malami, in a statement issued by his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, renewed commitment to patriotically and relentlessly discharge his constitutional mandates in the best interest of the nation and general public. He said gone was such an era of connivance to deprive the nation of its resources for gratifying ulterior motives of vested interest at the expense of the Nigeria populace.

The Claimants in the case had sought a declaration that the Respondent breached its obligations to the Claimants under Nigerian law and/or international law. It further sought a declaration directing the Respondent to restore only the nominees of the Claimants as representatives in the 40% participating interest under the operations of all Joint Venture Agreements and in particular OML 98 and OPL 275.

