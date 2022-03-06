Nigeria evacuates 807 citizens from Ukraine

Nigeria has evacuated 807 of its citizens from war-ravaged Ukraine as at Saturday. The evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in three flights.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first batch of 450 Nigerians stranded in Ukraine arrived aboard Max Air flight 747 at 7:10 a.m., on Friday through Romania.

The second batch came aboard Air Peace Boeing 777-300 flight (APK7534) and arrived in Abuja with 183 passengers including kids through Warsaw.

The third batch of 174 evacuees arrived at 11.50 p.m. on Friday through Hungary. Report says that many Nigerians and other nationals have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on its neighbour on Feb. 24.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...