News

Nigeria expects four patrol boats from Spain

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

After eight months of work, Nigeria is expected to take delivery of four inshore patrol boats from Spain as part of efforts to protect Nigeria’s coastal waters. The boats were being built by Grup Aresa Internacional, Spain for the Nigerian Navy.

The company said that it had completed the first units of four Aresa 1,700 inshore patrolboatsthatwould beusedto protect the waters of Nigeria. The Aresa 1 700 was built from aluminium and was 17 metres long, with a four metre beam.

Each vessel displaces 7.6 tonnes and was powered by two engines each driving a propeller, and a RHIB can be carried at the rear of the vessel. Also listed for the Nigerian Navy in 2021 were the procurement of a 32 metre hydrographic survey vessel, the procurement of a landing ship tank and the procurement of three AW109 helicopters. The hydrographic survey vessel appeared to be a new design in addition to the 60 metre NNS Lana that was recently completed by France’s Ocea. Nigeria had previously acquired Aresa vessels, notably for the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The company had also supplied Senegal Maritime Police, 15 Aresa 1,200 Coastal Patrol vessels in the 1990s, Cameroon, 17 military vessels in the 2010s, Angola Maritime Police and Nigerian Navy.Delta gives reasons for establishing three new varsities Delta State government yesterday said its decision to upgrade three tertiary institutions to universities was to eliminate wasteful expenditure and expand admission spaces for Delta citizens seeking university education.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Former Liberian President Sirleaf, UN’s Amina Mohammed, Tallen, others for Kwara’s gender confab

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Kwara State government will on Thursday hold its 1st Annual Gender Equality Conference with prominent gender rights advocates, diplomats, and policy leaders drawn from across the ECOWAS subregion and beyond slated to speak, a statement said on Wednesday. The conference is to be jointly hosted by Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the First Lady […]
News

Buhari appoints 2 journalists, 6 women, 33 others as ambassadors-designate

Posted on Author Chukwu David

No representation from Abia, Ekiti, Niger Two journalists, the outgoing Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian newspaper, Debo Adesina, representing Oyo State, and former Politics Editor of ThisDay newspaper, Oma Djebah, from Delta State, are among the 41 non-career ambassadors appointed yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari. This was as Abia, Ekiti and Niger states had no representation […]
News

China holds military drill as US envoy visits Taiwan

Posted on Author Reporter

  China says it is conducting military exercises near the Taiwan Strait to “protect its sovereignty” as a top US official visits Taiwan. The live-fire drills take place amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington, and as the US moves to shore up its support of the island. China regards self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica