Nigeria expects four patrol boats from Spain

After eight months of work, Nigeria is expected to take delivery of four inshore patrol boats from Spain as part of efforts to protect Nigeria’s coastal waters. The boats were being built by Grup Aresa Internacional, Spain for the Nigerian Navy.

The company said that it had completed the first units of four Aresa 1,700 inshore patrolboatsthatwould beusedto protect the waters of Nigeria. The Aresa 1 700 was built from aluminium and was 17 metres long, with a four metre beam.

Each vessel displaces 7.6 tonnes and was powered by two engines each driving a propeller, and a RHIB can be carried at the rear of the vessel. Also listed for the Nigerian Navy in 2021 were the procurement of a 32 metre hydrographic survey vessel, the procurement of a landing ship tank and the procurement of three AW109 helicopters. The hydrographic survey vessel appeared to be a new design in addition to the 60 metre NNS Lana that was recently completed by France’s Ocea. Nigeria had previously acquired Aresa vessels, notably for the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The company had also supplied Senegal Maritime Police, 15 Aresa 1,200 Coastal Patrol vessels in the 1990s, Cameroon, 17 military vessels in the 2010s, Angola Maritime Police and Nigerian Navy.

