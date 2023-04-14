Nigeria exported $252m cashew in 2022 – NEPC

Nigeria is making steady inroads in cashew nuts sales at the international market following the disclosure of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) that the country exported cashew nuts worth $252 million in 2022. Executive Director Ezra Yakusak confirmed the figure yesterday in Abuja at the inauguration of the organic cashew certification programme for exports. Yakusak said Nigeria is now the 4th leading producer of Raw Cashew Nut (RCN) in Africa with about 19 producing states. He said: “According to statistical data obtained from the various Pre-shipment Inspection Agents, Raw Cashew Nut was the 5th leading non-oil exportable product in Nigeria in the 2022 Non-Oil Performance Report. In the period under review, Nigeria exported 315,677MT of RCN worth USD252m in 2022, which accounts for 5.24% of Nigeria’s non-oil export portfolio.” He however noted that Nigeria is yet to harness the full potential of cashew export which is why the programme was necessary to rally stakeholders and exporters in boosting exports. He said: “Nigeria’s cashew export trade is largely hampered by non-adherence to food safety standards, lack of traceability, low yield per hectare, poor practices, ageing trees etc., and most of our cashew exports are in primary form. “Export of processed cashew kernel is very low and accounts for about 16% of cashew export, also the primary cashew produce export is mostly the conventional and not organic certified cashew.

