Nigeria exports N101.2bn natural gas

Some liquefied natural gas valued at N101.2bilion ($225million) has left Onne Port within the last one month to various destinations in Asia, Europe and the United States. Despite the fall in price of gas in the global market, the country has already exported 11 billion cubic meter of the natural gas between January and May, 2020 with additional 1.8 million metric tonnes It was also learnt that there would be further increase in export in August and September due to global market demand despite the crash in price, which is near record low. A report by Bloomberg indicated the 1.8 million tonnes exports was more than last year’s monthly average of 1.7 million tonnes. It stressed that over 50 per cent of Nigeria’s exports in May were sold in Asia as against the about 30 per cent that was sold last year.

It was revealed that production cost at its LNG facility in Bonny Island was so low that it could still turn a profit despite the weak spot prices amid the impact corona virus pandemic Natural gas exports have slowed in June as the coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected global demand. Since May, New Telegraph gathered from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data that LNG Adamawa left the country with 63,000 toones; LNG Kano, 60,000 tonnes; LNG River Orashi, 66,000tonnes; LNG Rivers, 63,000tonnes; LNG Lokoja , 66,000tonnes; LNG Oyo , 66,000tonnes; LNG Abuja II , 72,000tonnes; LNG Bonny , 72,000tonnes; LNG Finima II , 72,000tonnes; LNG Ogun , 66,000tonnes and LNG Cross River, 63,000tonnes. According to S&P Global Platts shipping analysis, some cargoes have taken longer to reach their destinations, while other loaded cargoes have been idling at sea in recent weeks. But nonetheless, exports continue out of the country’s only LNG plant, the 22 million metric tonnes/year Nigeria LNG facility.

It would be recalled that the country had shifted its gas market to the United States, following low demand from Europe and China. This month, MV Madrid Spirit, chartered by a unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, carrying liquefied natural gas from Bonny Island in Rivers State, offloaded its cargo in Georgia with prices higher in the United States. It was learnt that since February, 2020, China’s natural gas demand had fallen 17 per cent year-on-year, while prices for LNG spot cargoes delivered to Japan an Europe in February reached record low due to the impact of coronavirus, oversupply and mild weather on demand The average LNG spot price for cargoes imported to Japan in February fell to approximately $3.40 per million Btu from January’s average price of $5.90 per million Btu.

However, the United States, which is the world’s third biggest LNG exporter behind Australia and Qatar, received at least 10 LNG deliveries with seven going to Exelon Corp’s Everett terminal in Massachusetts, and three, including one this week, to Dominion Energy Inc’s Cove Point in Maryland, according to federal and Refinitiv data.

Like this: Like Loading...