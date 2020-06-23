Nigeria exports N145.7bn goods to U.S. amid COVID-19

D

espite the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, Nigeria has exported some goods valued at N145.7billion ($323.8million) to the United States between February and April, 2020.

The country also recorded a trade deficit of N190.3billion ($422.8million) with the United States within the period.

Also, it was gathered that United States imports from Nigeria fell 47.14 per cent through the first four months of the year as exports to Nigeria decreased 4.35 per cent.

In its latest data, the United States Census Bureau (USCB) explained that United States trade deficit with Nigeria was $1.43 billion in the first four months of the year.

The bureau explained that in January 2020, the United States exported $186.9million worth of goods to Nigeria, while $177million goods received by Lagos ports and other seaports.

Also, it added that in February, export from the U.S stood at $244.2million as Nigeria recorded $138.9million, leading to a deficit of $105.3million between the two countries.

As at March, some export goods, which reached Nigerian Ports, were valued at $272million, while imports to the United States reached $103.6million, leading to a trade deficit of $168.4million between the two trading countries.

In April, $230.3million exports from U.S came to Nigerian ports, while imports received by U.S ports stood at $81.3million. The bureau stated that the deficit in April between both countries was $149million.

It stressed that gasoline, LNG, other petroleum gases and lead, accounted for 95.18 per cent of the inbound shipments from Nigeria between January and April, noting that gasoline, other fuels rose 13.27 per cent compared to last year to $50.11 million.

The data revealed that Nigeria passenger vehicle imports rose by 8.08 per cent compared to last year to $220.51 million, while wheat fell by 49.78 per cent compared to last year to $106.71 million.

The bureau further noted that motor vehicle spare parts rose 7.59 per cent compared to last year to $53.3 million.

It added that LNG and other petroleum gases rose 343.23 per cent compared to last year to $57.51 million.

According to USCB, oil fell 52.01 per cent compared to last year to $395.15 million, whereas gasoline, other fuels fell 19.95 percent compared to last year to $55.56 million.

The USCB data explained that Nigeria recorded $7.79 billion in trade with the United States, saying total U.S export to Nigeria was $3.18 billion while import from Nigeria stood at $4.61 billion.

In the current period, it stressed that the top five ports in the country accounted for 59.76 percent of Nigeria’s U.S trade, stating that the imports coming to the Port of Houston rose 3.96 per cent to $365.72 million, while exports rose 4.24 percent to $364.65 million.

According to the data, the Port of Baltimore, imports rose 32.84 percent to $95.58 million as exports rose 27.93 per cent to $91.04 million in four months.

Meanwhile, USCB said that the total U.S. trade with the world had increased to $1.23 trillion, down 70.43 percent compared to the same period last year.

It stressed that U.S exports dropped 70.13 per cent to $491.46 billion and imports dropped 70.64 percent to $733.63 billion.

“The nation’s top five countries so far this year, by value, are Mexico; Canada; China; Japan and Germany. The overall trade deficit was $242.17 billion, down compared to the same period of last year when the deficit was $853.23 billion,” the USCB said

