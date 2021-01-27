Nigeria exports N150bn natural gas from Onne Port

No fewer than 13 vessels laden with 860,002 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas worth N150.8billion ($321.2million) have left Onne Port this month to various destinations in Europe and Asia as price of gas fell to $373.5 per tone in Asia.

Data obtained from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that Kota Sempena laden with 64,430 tonnes; LNG Bonny II, 66,000 tonnes and Corcovado, 66,000 tonnes have left the port at the weekend.

The data also revealed that LNG River Orashi with 66,000 tonnes and MARAN Gas Mystras, 70,000 tonnes left the port in the first week of January. Those that left Onne Port last week include LNG Adamawa with 66,000 tonnes; LNG Sokoto, 66, 000 tonnes; LNG Lokoja, 66, 000tonnes; LNG Kano, 66, 000tonnes; LNG Ogun, 66, 000tonnes;LNG Enugu, 66,000tonnes; LNG Oyo, 66,000tonnes and LNG Ondo, 65,572tonnes Last year, a total of N49.1bilion natural and liquefied gas was exported to India from the port.

Also, N64billion gas product was ferried to China despite China cutting LNG imports in the third quarter due to sluggish demand and drop in LNG spot prices in Asian markets. Between August and September, 2020, NPA’s shipping position indicated that four ships left Onne Port with 277, 373 tonnes.

They include LNG Orashi laden with 64,839 tonnes; LNG Oyo, 64, 342 tonnes; LNG LagosII, 77,485 tonnes and Maran Gas Troy, 70,707 tonnes. Others are LNG Bonny II, 68,610 tonnes; LNG Borno, 66,749 tonnes; Stena Clear Sky, 72,238 tonnes; Maran Gas Sparta, 70,426 tonnes Methane Princess, 61,309 tonnes; LNG Finima II, 74, 756 tonnes; LNG Adamawa, 62,728 tonnes Wilforce, 68,526 tonnes; LNG Abuja II, 73, 569 tonnes and Rioja Knutsen, 56,780 tonnes.

In May, 2020, the shipping shipping data revealed that LNG Adamawa left the country with 63,000 toones; LNG Kano, 60,000 tonnes; LNG River Orashi, 66,000tonnes; LNG Rivers, 63,000tonnes; LNG Lokoja, 66,000tonnes; LNG Oyo , 66,000tonnes; LNG Abuja II , 72,000tonnes; LNG Bonny , 72,000tonnes; LNG Finima II, 72,000tonnes; LNG Ogun, 66,000tonnes and LNG Cross River, 63,000tonnes.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had explained that between July 2019 and July 2020, Nigeria flared more gas than it supplied to its domestic industries, averaging about 600.38 million standard feet per day (mmscf/d). In its July 2020 report on its operations, the corporation said that 490.21mmscf/d of gas was sent to industries on the average, making it less than the volume of gas flared.

Also, the volume of gas flared was considerably lower than the average volume – 680mmscf/d sent to power generation companies for power production within the period.

The corporation added that 660.04mmscf/d was flared in July 2019, 698.78mmscf/d in August 2019, 664.70mmscf/d in September, 565.17mmscf/d in October, 632.37mmscf/d in November, and 598.03mmscf/d in December 2019.

Similarly in January 2020, 643.59mmscf/d was flared, 629.88mmscf/d in February, 679.54mmscf/d in March, 617.32mmscf/d in April, 486.19mmscf/d in May, 472.94mmscf/d in June, and 456.35mmscf/d in July 2020.

