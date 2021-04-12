Nigeria exports N539.4bn gas in one month

N2.34bn realised from dues, levy

Liquefied natural gas valued at N539.4 billion ($1.15 billion) was exported from Onne Port in March, 2021.

The price of the product has soared to $1,146 (7,500yuan) per tonne in China. From the export, the Federal Government realised N2.34 billion ($5 million) as dues from the one million tonnes lifted within the period. The dues were paid by 16 vessels laden with liquefied natural gas in March, 2021.

Findings by New Telegraph from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s portal revealed that some of the dues included harbour dues, $3.68 per tonne; ship dues, $1.19 per tonne and environmental protection levy, $ 0.10 per tonne.

Also, the Frderal Government earned N14 million from port pier as each vessel paid N14.00 per tonne. Port pier is a wooden structure, which protrudes from the shore at a level above the water level, allowing ships to disembark passengers in the deeper water further out.

Some of the ships, which left LNG facility in Bonny Island in March, 2021 include LNG River Niger, 63,000 tonnes; LNG Lokoja, 66,000 tonnes; Methane Mickie Harper , 70,000 tonnes; LNG Bonny Ii, 72, 000tonnes; LNG Adamawa, 63,171 tonnes; LNG Enugu, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Ondo, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Abalamabie, 72,000 tonnes; LNG Rivers, 63,000 tonnes; LNG Ogun, 70,000; BW Paris, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Borno, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Kano, 63,000 tonnes; LNG Sokoto, 63,000 tonnes; LNG River Orashi, 66,000 tonnes and Gaslog Gibraltar, 72, 265 tonnes. Meanwhile, NPA, in collaboration with the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), has initiated moves to reduce carbondioxide emission and embrace the use of cleaner and safer source of energy on Nigerian waters.

Managing Director of the Authority, Hadiza Bala-Usman, who said this in Abuja at NLNG conference tagged: “Decade of Gas,” said NPA was aligning with the global discourse on reduction in the use of heavy hydrocarbons.

She added that increasing the use of liquified natural gas in maritime transport could help reduce carbondioxide emissions and other pollution arising from international trade.

She also explained that with the expansion of opportunities in the sector and gas related investments and projects such as floating storage and regasification units, LNG bunkering floating platforms, there would be more opportunities for Offshore Support Vessels(OVS) and the attendant economic benefits.

The managing director noted that the new regulations known as International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Sulphur Regulations 2020, had mandated a maximum sulphur content of 0.5per cent in marine fuels globally.

She noted that it would reduce the air pollution created in the shipping industry by reducing the sulphur content of the fuels used by ships. Bala-Usman stressed that the authority would join hands with other stakeholders to confront the challenges associated with climate change and air quality.

According to her, “this is why we must strive to provide the enabling environment for productive operations, with international best practices in mind. Compliance is crucial to the handling of dangerous and hazardous good and products like gas.

“As a result, NPA has strategically primed most of the reform initiatives to align with the impacts of global energy transition.

Towards the end of last year, I signed a directive with strict timelines for full compliance with and enforcement of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) sulphur regulation on Nigerian waterways.”

