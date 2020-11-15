News

Nigeria faces horror news everyday –Cleric

The Provost, Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Theological Seminary, Igbaja, Kwara State, Rev. Dr. John Olu Adetoyese, yesterday, said Nigeria faces horror news on daily basis capable of inducing high blood pressure.

 

The Provost, who spoke at the 56th Graduation and Honorary Award Ceremony of ECWA Theological Seminary, decried the senseless killings in Southern Kaduna and the Northeast.

 

He noted that banditry, kidnappings and armed robberies in most parts of the country, coupling with the corruption in the country as well as the insensitivity of the government policies are at the alarming rate. He said: “I do not think there is anybody here who is not exasperated by the level of immorality and outright wickedness that have bedeviled the nation.

 

“As Christians, we are to shine forth our light. Everyone who professes Christianity has a calling to express the love of Christ, even to the enemies. Every Christian is called to practice the peace of Christ, which turns the other cheek.

 

“Christians are called to demonstrate the hope of Christ, rejoicing in suffering and tribulations. Brethren, let us be true Christians, and not found as instruments of darkness.

 

On the contrary, let us be loyal to Christ and every noble cause.” The Provost congratulated the graduands and awardees on their feat, appealing to all to support the Seminary in any way they can. “Our goals in office are lofty, our dreams are clear, but the resources for actuali

 

sation are very meager and more so with the Covid-19 pandemic. We will appreciate any way you can intervene in the work of God in this Seminary. I believe this is the best avenue to worship God with resources with which He has blessed us,” he added.

 

The Chairman, Governing Board of the Seminary, Elder Ayobola Samuel, said the convocation programmes had to be staggered, spanning over a week, because of the deadly coronavirus pandemic and the need to properly observe the Covid- 19 protocols.

