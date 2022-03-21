Nigeria faces N670.3bn palm oil deficit, soaring price

Nigeria will face 700,000 tonnes palm oil deficit valued at N670.3 billion ($1.17 billion) this year as domestic and industrial demand is greater than supply.

Besides, consumers of the product will experience 57 per cent rise in price of crude palm oil from March, 2022, because of on-going war between Ukraine and Russia, which has pushed the price of the commodity upward.

Currently, importers source their palm oil from Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia to meet industrial and domestic demand. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that the export price of crude palm oil from Thailand had gone up by 57.07 per cent from $723 per tonne in 2021 to $1,680 as at Friday last week. Nigeria has the capacity to produce 1.2 million tonnes or 70.5 per cent of her palm oil needs, while demand is 1.7 million tonnes.

It was learnt that due to inability to source adequate foreign exchange for the commodity, importers were only able to order 450,000 tonnes or 64.2 per cent of the short fall, valued at N423.3 billion ($756 million) for 2022.

In 2015, as part of efforts to boost local production, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) added palm oil as one of the items not eligible for forex through the Nigerian interbank market. Also, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) charge 35 per cent duty on crude palm oil imported through the ports.

Despite the measures, the country took delivery of 240,000 metric tonnes of crude palm oil between January and December, 2020, from Malaysia out of the total 424,000 tonnes, while 450,000 tonnes were imported in 2021 by manufacturers. However, a report by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) in 2021 revealed that Nigeria was planning to generate a total of $963 million yearly from one million tonnes of palm oil.

The report explained that the country’s market opportunity was estimated at $1 billion. It added that Nigeria was among the top five largest producer of oil palm still struggling to meet half of domestic demand. Based on the deficit in the local palm oil supply, the report stressed that Nigeria was spending about $500 million yearly to import the produce, adding that the huge forex spent on palm oil yearly had affected the economy.

Also, the report explained that under optimum conditions, production could reach 40 tonnes of Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFB) per hectare, which corresponds to nine tonnes of palm oil, noting that one hectare of land could support 150 palm trees.

The report said that Fresh Fruit Bunches Production (FFBP) was 10 million tonnes yield per hectare for CPO, 2.55 tonnes/Ha annual CPO demand, 2.2 million tonnes; local CPO Production, 1.2 million tonnes current supply gap, one million tonnes; annual foreign spend on oil palm importation, $500 million and price of CPO, $963/tonne.

On investment funding, the ministry said that the recent investments indicated that Nigeria’s oil palm industry was a desirable place to invest. The report added that there was an available market for oil palm in the country, saying that despite the one million tonnes in the supply gap, Nigeria could competitively supply the global market.

Meanwhile, the National President, National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), Mr. Alphonsus Inyang, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to further set aside a special fund of N200 billion for the development of the oil palm sector. Inyang noted such fund was necessary under the existing Oil Palm Development Initiative.

Also, he said that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development should fund the production and distribution of at least 10 million sprouted nuts annually for distribution to smallholder farmers across the country.

Inyang noted: “As an association, we have concrete plans to lead all families on an ambitious drive to plant 20 palm trees from 2022-2026. As a precursor, we are starting with the development of 10 million seedlings in 2022 for distribution to families.”

