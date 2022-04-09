News

Nigeria facing staggering learning crisis –UNICEF

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that Nigeria has one of the lowest learning outcomes globally, as the country is confronted with a staggering learning crisis. UNICEF Education specialist, Manar Ahmed in a virtual presentation during a Media Dialogue on ‘Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as Child Rights’ on Friday in Kano State, noted that according to available statistics from the 2017 National Learning Assessment, 70 percent of 10year olds in basic schools were not learning.

While insisting that Nigeria has good policy content on education, she listed low public spending, inadequate and unprepared workforce, insufficient physical resources and low school readiness as reasons behind the low learning outcomes. According to her, UNICEF was currently supporting Nigeria to scale up two approaches targeted at improving foundational literacy and numeracy nationally and at the state level to address the learning crisis, so more children in basic schools would be able to read simple stories, solve simple arithmetic and also be able to write.

She said: “Nigeria is facing a staggering learning crisis with learning outcomes being one of the lowest globally. 70 percent of children are not achieving basic foundational literacy and numeracy.” Ahmed who commended the Nigerian government for increasing the budgetary allocation for education to 7 percent, however stressed that unless the education budget was doubled, addressing the learning crisis in the country might be a mirage. UNICEF Chief of Field office Kano, Rahama Rohood Mohd Farah, who also raised concerns over the learning poverty in the country, urged the government to focus its increased funding on the pre-primary and primary level of education.

Represented by Elhadji Issakha Diop, he explained that UNICEF was supporting the government of Nigeria to improve foundational literacy and numeracy through Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) and Reading and Numeracy Activities (RANA) but noted that more needed to be done to address the situation despite the progress being made. “Education is a fundamental human right, which is well-articulated in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which guides the work of UNICEF, and other legal instruments, including the Nigerian Constitution”

 

Our Reporters

