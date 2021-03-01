Nigeria failed Kagara, Jangebe schoolchildren

I see the vapid and tepid response of the

Buhari administration to the slew of

juvenile abductions as the prodrome

of elite bias. Yes, the proportion of response

a challenge receives is metered by

the social estate of those affected. This is

how best I can conceptualise the impotence

of the government in the face of the criminal

harvesting of children for merchandise

by bandits.

The situation has never been this parlous,

sickening, helpless, and hopeless. Nigeria has

organically evolved into a Hobessian society. Everyone

has become a potential victim. Every day,

news of kidnapping, mass killings, and sacking

of villages hit national consciousness. No end in

sight. We are all like sitting ducks waiting for our

turn at inevitable torment.

Just a few days ago, 27 schoolboys were

kidnapped from their dormitory at Govern ment Science College, Kagara, Niger State.

The kids have been in the dragon’s lair for

about a week now, yet there seems to be no

urgency for their rescue. Abubakar Bello,

Niger State governor, accused the government

of inertia. In fact, he said the Buhari

administration abandoned the state to its

fate.

The governor’s words: “At the moment

we have not seen any federal support here

since this incident occurred. Yes, we had a

delegation that came to commiserate with

us, but we are left to ourselves.”

Tragic! Tragic! Tragic!

What makes the present situation very

depressing is that it appears we learnt

nothing from previous incidents. From

the Chibok girls’ abduction, Dapchi girls’

kidnapping, Kankara schoolboys snatching,

and now to Kagara and Jangebe schoolchildren

capture. Nothing learnt. This sanguinary

wheel keeps spinning, plucking

schoolchildren, but the government seems

to have the lost spanner to stop it. Who is the

next victim? Where next? Is this what we

have to live through? Is this what we have

to endure?

Over 300 kids who elect to get an education

in a region where there are over 10 million

out-of-school children abducted in the

dead of night. Sad! Sad! Sad!

I am pained. Depressed. Confused and

listless. Those kids living through ephialtes

could be of any of us. The school, which

should be a safe haven for children, has become

a sanctuary of horror. The abductors

of the Kagara schoolboys have threatened to

starve them to death. How much traumatic

can it get?

Have we not failed as a people if we cannot

secure our children? Nigeria has failed

the Kagara schoolboys and all other victims

of sinister capture.

Perhaps, President Buhari has not received

the memo. Perhaps, he is walled off

by the fortress and ramparts of Aso Villa. Or

maybe, he is fiddling while Nigeria is taken

over by bandits. Just maybe. Nowhere is

safe. The country is under siege. From the

Federal Capital Territory to Kaduna, Niger,

Nasarawa, Zamfara, Abia, Oyo, Ondo, Osun,

Kogi, Katsina and Sokoto bandits reign unchecked.

If the president really takes the present

security challenge with gravitas, then

he will spare no effort to declare a state of

emergency on security; suspend what needs

to be suspended and mobilise all resources to

take back the country from these freebooters.

We cannot ride on the train, if we get

killed. We cannot even drive on the roads

being constructed and rehabilitated because

bandits are laying siege on them.

Security comes first.

I hope the president acts now.

• Nwabufo is a writer and journalist.

He can be reached on Twitter: @

FredrickNwabufo

