Nigeria failed Kagara, Jangebe schoolchildren

I see the vapid and tepid response of the
Buhari administration to the slew of
juvenile abductions as the prodrome
of elite bias. Yes, the proportion of response
a challenge receives is metered by
the social estate of those affected. This is
how best I can conceptualise the impotence
of the government in the face of the criminal
harvesting of children for merchandise
by bandits.
The situation has never been this parlous,
sickening, helpless, and hopeless. Nigeria has
organically evolved into a Hobessian society. Everyone
has become a potential victim. Every day,
news of kidnapping, mass killings, and sacking
of villages hit national consciousness. No end in
sight. We are all like sitting ducks waiting for our
turn at inevitable torment.
Just a few days ago, 27 schoolboys were
kidnapped from their dormitory at Govern ment Science College, Kagara, Niger State.
The kids have been in the dragon’s lair for
about a week now, yet there seems to be no
urgency for their rescue. Abubakar Bello,
Niger State governor, accused the government
of inertia. In fact, he said the Buhari
administration abandoned the state to its
fate.
The governor’s words: “At the moment
we have not seen any federal support here
since this incident occurred. Yes, we had a
delegation that came to commiserate with
us, but we are left to ourselves.”
Tragic! Tragic! Tragic!
What makes the present situation very
depressing is that it appears we learnt
nothing from previous incidents. From
the Chibok girls’ abduction, Dapchi girls’
kidnapping, Kankara schoolboys snatching,
and now to Kagara and Jangebe schoolchildren
capture. Nothing learnt. This sanguinary
wheel keeps spinning, plucking
schoolchildren, but the government seems
to have the lost spanner to stop it. Who is the
next victim? Where next? Is this what we
have to live through? Is this what we have
to endure?
Over 300 kids who elect to get an education
in a region where there are over 10 million
out-of-school children abducted in the
dead of night. Sad! Sad! Sad!
I am pained. Depressed. Confused and
listless. Those kids living through ephialtes
could be of any of us. The school, which
should be a safe haven for children, has become
a sanctuary of horror. The abductors
of the Kagara schoolboys have threatened to
starve them to death. How much traumatic
can it get?
Have we not failed as a people if we cannot
secure our children? Nigeria has failed
the Kagara schoolboys and all other victims
of sinister capture.
Perhaps, President Buhari has not received
the memo. Perhaps, he is walled off
by the fortress and ramparts of Aso Villa. Or
maybe, he is fiddling while Nigeria is taken
over by bandits. Just maybe. Nowhere is
safe. The country is under siege. From the
Federal Capital Territory to Kaduna, Niger,
Nasarawa, Zamfara, Abia, Oyo, Ondo, Osun,
Kogi, Katsina and Sokoto bandits reign unchecked.
If the president really takes the present
security challenge with gravitas, then
he will spare no effort to declare a state of
emergency on security; suspend what needs
to be suspended and mobilise all resources to
take back the country from these freebooters.
We cannot ride on the train, if we get
killed. We cannot even drive on the roads
being constructed and rehabilitated because
bandits are laying siege on them.
Security comes first.
I hope the president acts now.
• Nwabufo is a writer and journalist.
He can be reached on Twitter: @
FredrickNwabufo