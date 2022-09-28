News

Nigeria filled with abundant promises, skills – Osinbajo

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has described Nigeria as a country with abundant promise and skills.
This came as he urged the citizens to always speak well of the country wherever they may find themselves around the world.
According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said this on Monday when the world-class gymnasts from TIG International Gymnastics Club, Abuja, tutored by Coach Anthony Asuquo, visited him in his office at the Presidential Villa.

Speaking after the remarks by the athletes and a video presentation of their participation in the recent championship in South Africa, Osinbajo expressed delight at the conduct of the gymnasts, their coaches and parents, especially as he was only becoming aware of the abundance of talents in the sport in Nigeria. According to him, “This for me is very heart-warming, intriguing and exciting, because there is really great hope for gymnastics in Nigeria, especially people who are starting so very young. I am greatly encouraged by what we are seeing, especially that so many of the kids are winning medals and doing well in gymnastics.

 

