Nigeria Flamingos target bronze against Germany

Unlucky losers in the semi-finals, Nigeria and Germany face off on the last day of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 on Sunday, with third place at stake. Flamingos will be hoping to ends their tournament on a good note with the bronze medal.
The two sides met on the opening matchday in Group B, a match the Germans won 2-1.
The game taking place at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, by 12noon will be played before the final between Spain and Colombia.
If unchanged, Nigeria will start with Faith Omilana; Omamuzo Edafe, Shakirat Oyinlola, Comfort Folorunsho and Tumininu Adeshina; Miracle Usani, Blessing Emmanuel, Taiwo Afolabi and Bisola Mosaku; Amina Bello and Edidong Etim.