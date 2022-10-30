Sports

Nigeria Flamingos target bronze against Germany

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Unlucky losers in the semi-finals, Nigeria and Germany face off on the last day of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 on Sunday, with third place at stake. Flamingos will be hoping to ends their tournament on a good note with the bronze medal.

The two sides met on the opening matchday in Group B, a match the Germans won 2-1.

The game taking place at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, by 12noon will be played before the final between Spain and Colombia.

If unchanged, Nigeria will start with Faith Omilana; Omamuzo Edafe, Shakirat Oyinlola, Comfort Folorunsho and Tumininu Adeshina; Miracle Usani, Blessing Emmanuel, Taiwo Afolabi and Bisola Mosaku; Amina Bello and Edidong Etim.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Why I didn’t use Ndidi against Arsenal – Rodgers

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers, has said he decided not to feature Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, in the 2-0 loss against Arsenal on Saturday because he just trained for a week before the game and he had wanted to introduce him towards the end of the game so as to gain little match fitness. […]
Sports

UEFA League: Ajax hit by COVID-19 outbreak on eve of Midtjylland clash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ajax Amsterdam will have only 17 players available for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Midtjylland in Denmark, coach Erik ten Hag confirmed on Monday. This came to light after several players had to be left behind because of positive COVID-19 tests. But he said he could not speak about individual cases because of […]
Sports

AFCON 2021: Eagles land in Freetown

Posted on Author Reporter

  The chartered flight carrying Nigeria’s Super Eagles to Sierra Leone for Tuesday’s crunch Nations Cup qualifier with the Lone Stars has touched down in Freetown. The Westair Aviation plane had departed Benin, the Edo State capital, not too long ago for the short trip to Sierra Leone. The three-time African champions are under pressure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica