Nigeria, GAC Motors partnership will boost industrialisation, create job opportunities – Chinese envoy

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Cui Jianchun, has hailed the partnership between Nigeria and GAC Motors, saying that the partnership will boost industrialisation and economic growth in Nigeria.

GAC Motors is a new Chinese automobile company in Nigeria.

Cui was speaking at the weekend when the management of GAC Motors handed over fleets of its vehicles to the Chinese diplomatic corps in Abuja.

He said that the embassy had purchased vehicles from GAC Motors as a way of supporting the company, noting that the company had been assembling vehicles in Nigeria since the past five years.

Commending the company’s partnership with Nigeria, Cui said the automobile sector when given needed support would boost industrialisation, create jobs for youths and promote economic growth in Nigeria.

He told the company to invest in Nigerian youths by sending them to China to acquire requisite skills that they would use to develop the automobile industry.

According to the envoy, Nigeria has rich human resources, especially youths that GAC Motors can work with to make the difference.

“We have been discussing on how we can support not only GAC Motors but other industries and how Nigeria and China will work together to develop and grow industries, especially the automobile sector.

“If GAC Motors can work with Nigeria, I believe there is hope to build high quality products in the future. I strongly encourage Nigerian businessmen to work with Chinese companies,” he said.

Cui also expressed his optimism that if the partnership endures within the next five to 10 years, more industries will spring up through the partnership.

“GAC is a leading company in China and I believe they should work together with Nigerian people and I hope that GAC will send more Nigerians to China to acquire skills,” he stated.

Mr Jubril Arogundade, General Manager Commercial of GAC Motors, said that the partnership was a means of strengthening relations between Nigeria and the diplomatic community.

Arogundade said that the company had also reached out to other embassies in Nigeria, in a bid to deepen bilateral, economic and trade relations with such countries.

He described GAC Motors as the future for Nigeria’s industrialisation and economic growth, saying that the company would be setting up its plant within the next 18 months.

“We have been assembling our vehicles here in Nigeria since the past five months. We assemble these vehicles in our factory in Ojota, Lagos.

“We recently signed a partnership with the Lagos State Government to build a full-scale semi-knocked down factory in Lagos and in another 18 months that should be up and running.

“The plant will bring massive employment to Nigerians and also help to reduce the cost of the final price of the car in the market.

“Partnership is the bedrock of growth and partnership with the right people can have incredible impact on businesses.’’

