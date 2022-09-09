Nigeria generates 99.6% Internet penetration via mobile phones

Internet penetration in Nigeria through mobile phones has reached 99.6 per cent, while a meagre 0.4 per cent is generated through other platform. This shows that more people now use mobile phones to browse than other means. The statistics was revealed in the new industry data report released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). According to the report, the four mobile network operators — MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9mobile — accounted for 151.4 million Internet users out of a total of 152 million as at July, 2022. Other platforms to access the Internet (Fixed Wired, ISP wired/wireless) added 366,271 to the figure.

Broadband connections also leaped by 310,631, moving from 84.6 million in June to 84.9 million in July. Largely, MTN, which, on August 24, began a pilot 5G services in Nigeria with the hope of spreading commercial services to Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan Kano, Owerri and Maiduguri by year-end, maintained its dominance of the market with 38 per cent penetration and 79.4 million customers. Globacom is next with 58.3 million users and 27.9 per cent market reach. Airtel is third with 27.9 per cent reach and 58.2 million users, with 9mobile in fourth position, servicing 12.5 million users and six per cent penetration.

Internet freedom in Nigeria is among the most established in Africa. According to an examination of three broad categories, namely obstacles to access, limits on content and violations of user rights, Nigeria is in fifth position in sub-Saharan Africa, a slight decrease compared to the previous ranking. With one of the youngest and largest populations in the world, Nigeria is said to have a considerable internet audience. Despite an internet penetration rate of around 52 per cent, the number of internet users has reached 152 million. A particular aspect of internet usage in Nigeria is the remarkably high penetration of mobile internet. Over 99 per cent of internet traffic in Nigeria is generated by mobile devices. However, this might also indicate a lack of adequate equipment to fully use the internet.

The largest internet service provider in Nigeria is Spectranet. Spectranet is an Indian company, which counts almost greater number of active users in Nigeria. When it comes to mobile internet, Nigeria’s main operator is MTN, a South-African company. MTN has over 38 per cent penetration and 79.4 million internet subscribers in Nigeria. Recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria licensed mobile providers to operate mobile payments, in which MTN is also active. Some other leading players in mobile internet are Globacom, a Lagos-based company, 9mobile from Nigeria, and the Indian provider Airtel. In terms of prices, Nigeria is part of the first 60 nations out of 228 countries worldwide, placed from the cheapest to the most expensive for mobile data. When compared regionally, Nigeria ranks among the nations with lower costs for mobile data in Africa. A vast mobile internet penetration and some of Africa’s largest smartphone ownership rates could imply a profitable market for social media. As of 2022, Nigeria had about 33 million social media users.

The most popular social media are WhatsApp and Facebook. Instagram and Facebook Messenger followed. Unsurprisingly, young adults made up the largest share of social media users in Nigeria. An interesting demographic feature of internet usage in the country is the gender disparity. Data analysing the online advertising audience reveal that the male audience share is noticeably higher among all age groups. In some age ranges, there were even twice as many male social media users than female ones.

