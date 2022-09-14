Health

Nigeria gets $25m worth of J&J COVID-19 vaccine from MTN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

Telecommunications giant, MTN, has donated 604,800 doses of Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine worth $25 million to the Nigerian government as part of its contributions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

MTN General Manager, Regional Operations, North, Hajiya Amina Dambata who presented the consignment to officials of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) on Wednesday in Abuja, expressed optimism the vaccines would be strategically deployed to locations where they would be properly utilised.

Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who received the consignment on behalf of the Federal Government, described MTN as a faithful partner in development to the Government of Nigeria, and a great friend of Nigerian people.

Represented by Dr. Bassey Okposen, he noted that Nigeria does not have enough funds to fight the COVID-19, urging Nigerians come to a common understanding that COVID-19 was still a formidable threat to the nation’s collective wellbeing, if the country must defeat the pandemic and forge ahead with their lives.

He said: “One could imagine what our dear country would have been facing by now if we did not have support like the one we received from MTN today.

“We seem to be having the wrong information or impression that COVID-19 does no longer exist or it is no longer a problem. Those of us who may be having this impression are wrong. The fact is that COVID-19 is still here with us in Nigeria and elsewhere in the world, and it is a dangerous disease that can surge anytime as it has mutating properties.

“It does not make sense that the government and its partners continue to spend colossal sums of money to protect people against COVID-19 if the disease does not exist.”

 

Our Reporters

