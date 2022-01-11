Nigeria gets another 907,000 COVID-19 vaccines from Greece

Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias announced the delivery of 907,000 coronavirus vaccines to Nigeria yesterday. Dendiasmadethisknown during a meeting with the Minister of State in the Federal Ministry of Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora in Abuja. According to him, the delivery is part of the wider COVAX initiative for equitable access to vaccines globally. “We discussed the international response to COVID- 19. As a sign of our solidarity with Nigeria during the pandemic, I announced the delivery of 907,000 Greek vaccines to the country as part of COVAX,” Dendias stated. However, this is the first visit by a Greek foreign minister to Nigeria. Indeed, the new 907, 000 coronavirus vaccines are coming on the heels of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) warning to Europe, Bill Gate Foundation (BGF) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) not to make Nigeria a dumping ground for expired COVID-19 vaccines. The warning had come following the report that the Federal Government destroyed roughly one million doses of expired AstraZeneca vaccines. The OPS frowned at the government over the expired COVID-19 vaccines and demanded that henceforth, any incoming COVID-19 vaccines should be thoroughly investigated by the Presidential Taskforce (PTF), NCDC and Federal Ministry of Health before they are distributed to various hospitals in the country. They insisted that such vaccinesweresensitivedrugs that should not be joked with among the citizens
Related Articles
FG to assist NEITI track oil revenue
Owing to the absence of accurate figures realised as revenue from oil and gas sources, the Federal Government, through the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, has promised lending support to the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in tracking oil and gas revenue accruing to Federal Government. Accountant General of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Make yourself indispensable, Lagos govt tells workers
The Lagos State Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, has charged the state’s workforce to make themselves indispensable, urging them to also ensure that they deliver their best to Lagosians. Speaking at the end of project close-out session agenda on competency framework development project for Lagos State Public Service in Alausa, Ponnle […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
New Telegraph Awards will galvanize Access Bank to do more for Nigeria, Africa –Wigwe
The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, has said that the nomination of the Tier 1 lender institution for the “Banker of the Year (International Expansion, M&A) Award by New Telegraph’s Panel of Judges and Editors, “would galvanize Access Bank to do more for Nigeria and the African continent.” […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)