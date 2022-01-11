Nigeria gets another 907,000 COVID-19 vaccines from Greece

COVID-19
Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias announced the delivery of 907,000 coronavirus vaccines to Nigeria yesterday. Dendiasmadethisknown during a meeting with the Minister of State in the Federal Ministry of Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora in Abuja. According to him, the delivery is part of the wider COVAX initiative for equitable access to vaccines globally. “We discussed the international response to COVID- 19. As a sign of our solidarity with Nigeria during the pandemic, I announced the delivery of 907,000 Greek vaccines to the country as part of COVAX,” Dendias stated. However, this is the first visit by a Greek foreign minister to Nigeria. Indeed, the new 907, 000 coronavirus vaccines are coming on the heels of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) warning to Europe, Bill Gate Foundation (BGF) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) not to make Nigeria a dumping ground for expired COVID-19 vaccines. The warning had come following the report that the Federal Government destroyed roughly one million  doses of expired AstraZeneca vaccines. The OPS frowned at the government over the expired COVID-19 vaccines and demanded that henceforth, any incoming COVID-19 vaccines should be thoroughly investigated by the Presidential Taskforce (PTF), NCDC and Federal Ministry of Health before they are distributed to various hospitals in the country. They insisted that such vaccinesweresensitivedrugs that should not be joked with among the citizens

 

