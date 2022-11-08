Health

Nigeria gets EU’s €500,000 to battle cholera epidemic

Ndubuisi Ugah

The European Union (EU) Tuesday allocated €500,000 from its Epidemics Tool to support Nigeria in its fight against the cholera epidemic affecting the country, especially in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states.

A statement issued by EU’s Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “Nigeria has been facing many crises at the same time, including measles and malaria outbreaks; record levels of food insecurity and malnutrition, and catastrophic flooding.

“The latter also impacting negatively on the spread of cholera. In addition, the security situation has rendered access to many communities increasingly challenging.

“With the EU’s support, our humanitarian partners will work to reduce morbidity and mortality through early detection, awareness raising, health education, and case management.”

Around 1.6 million internally-displaced persons and 1 million members of the local population are at risk, while at least 11,820 cases and 382 associated deaths have been reported in these states.

 

