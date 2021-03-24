Nigeria gets Moroccan ref for Saturday’s AFCON tie

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named 41-year-old Moroccan referee, Redouane Jiyed, to handle this Saturday’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria and their hosts, Benin Republic at Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto Novo.

Jiyed, who was centre referee in July 2019 when Nigeria defeated South Africa 2-1 at the Cairo International Stadium, Egypt in the quarter-finals of the 32nd AFCON, will be assisted by his compatriots,

Lahsen Azgaou (Assistant Referee I), Mostafa Akarkad (Assistant referee II) and Samir Guezzaz (Fourth Official). Ghana Football Association (GFA) Safety and Security officer, Julius Ben Emunah will serve as Security officer and Yameogo Koudougou David from Burkina Faso is the Match Commissioner as Sylvestre Parfait Aivodji from Benin acts as COVID-19 Officer.

Nigerians will be hoping the Super Eagles are second time lucky under Jiyed by picking the three maximum points on offer in the game to book their flight to the 33rd edition of the continental soccer showpiece with a game to spare

Like this: Like Loading...