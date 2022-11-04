Business

Nigeria gets new cassava varieties to boost food security

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

In a bid to boost food security, increase cassava production, and also enhance farmers’ income, scientists, through the NextGen Cassava Project, have released five improved cassava varieties to the Nigeria’s agric sector to the delight of farmers. New Telegraph gathered that the newly released cassava varieties were designed to have a significant impact on food security, and enhance farmers’ income, agro-industrialisation, and employment in the country, and more widely in sub-Saharan Africa. Making this known to New Telegraph in a chat during the the annual project meeting in Lagos, the Project Director, Next- Gen Cassava, Professor Chiedozie Egesi, revealed that the project, which has been ongoing for about 10 years, had trained about 12 scientists on improved cassava breeding techniques.

He added that the NextGen Cassava Project had trained about 40 scientists across the five continents, where the project is being implemented – Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. According to him, the five new varieties were released in the last one and a half years and are currently being introduced to cassava farmers across Nigeria, adding that they are also showcasing the new varieties to other African countries to showcase the good work done by the scientists. However, the project director said that the project was being implemented by the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and the National Root and Crop Research Institute (NRCRI), which have in turn partnered with seed companies to produce the cassava stem and make them available to farmers.

Egesi added that to create awareness about the new varieties among farmers, they did a product launch in Kogi and Benue states, disclosing that they planned to introduce the product to South East farmers during the 2023 rainy season. While reacting to the new cassava varieties, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, stated that although Nigeria is the largest producer of cassava globally, with an estimated annual production of over 60 million metric tons, it was yet to benefit from the comparative advantage. He noted that for this to happen, there was a need for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to facilitate the genetic improvement of cassava and to realise its potential yield level in Nigeria. Besides, an overview of the cassava value chain in Nigeria remains highly fragmented as the majority of production and processing is done by very smallscale players. Firstly, most cassava is consumed as traditional food products, either on-farm or through sale in local markets.

Opportunities in the sector exist because Nigeria has a total of 20.4 per cent (59 million tonnes) world share of cassava production and remained the highest producer of cassava in the world. Secondly, cassava is regarded as an important staple food for human consumption (90 per cent) and also as secondary industrial material (5-10 per cent) mainly used as animal feed. Thirdly, 10 per cent of Nigeria’s industrial demand consisting of high quality cassava flour is used in biscuits and confectioneries, dextrin pre-gelled starch for adhesives, starch and hydro-lysates for pharmaceutical products and as seasonings. Fourth, garri accounts for 70 per cent of human food from cassava. Other common cassava products mainly for human consumption include; elubo/lafun, fufu/akpu, abacha among others. Fifth, processed cassava primary products include; garri, fufu, la-fun/elubo, starch, pellets (obtained directly from cassava tuberous roots). Meanwhile, further processed primary cassava product include; glucose syrup, dextrin and adhesive which are obtained from starch (including; liquid starch, pre-gel starch and dextrin based adhesives). Sixth, Nigeria’s secondary products obtained from cassava include; modified cassava starch, glucose syrup, extra neutral meat, noodle, bakery and confectionery industries, meat and textile processing.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Importers face overtime rent hurdles

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

As numerous measures introduced to address delay in clearing cargoes and other challenges have failed, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has introduced rent on overtime containers to discourage importers from using port as warehouse, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports. Since 2020, more than 5,000 containers of overtime cargo have taken about 30 per cent of space meant for […]
Business

PMI: Manufacturers reduce purchases as inflation soars

Posted on Author Anna Okon

Contrary to expectations that manufacturers would buy more stocks during inflation, data from the December 2020 Purchasing Managers’ Index have indicated that manufacturers bought less stock than the previous month even as the inflation figure rose higher.   A research by Alex Raji that used CBN data from 1981 to 2011 established that increase in […]
Business

Curfew takes toll on air travel, as airlines suspend flights to Lagos

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*BA to operate; Delta, AWA, Arik, Kenya, shelve flights The curfew imposed by the Lagos State government has begun to take a toll on air travel as international airlines have suspended flights into Lagos and Abuja because of unrest in many parts of the country.   This is coming as Nigeria’s flag carrier airline, Arik […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica