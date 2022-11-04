Nigeria gets new cassava varieties to boost food security

In a bid to boost food security, increase cassava production, and also enhance farmers’ income, scientists, through the NextGen Cassava Project, have released five improved cassava varieties to the Nigeria’s agric sector to the delight of farmers. New Telegraph gathered that the newly released cassava varieties were designed to have a significant impact on food security, and enhance farmers’ income, agro-industrialisation, and employment in the country, and more widely in sub-Saharan Africa. Making this known to New Telegraph in a chat during the the annual project meeting in Lagos, the Project Director, Next- Gen Cassava, Professor Chiedozie Egesi, revealed that the project, which has been ongoing for about 10 years, had trained about 12 scientists on improved cassava breeding techniques.

He added that the NextGen Cassava Project had trained about 40 scientists across the five continents, where the project is being implemented – Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. According to him, the five new varieties were released in the last one and a half years and are currently being introduced to cassava farmers across Nigeria, adding that they are also showcasing the new varieties to other African countries to showcase the good work done by the scientists. However, the project director said that the project was being implemented by the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and the National Root and Crop Research Institute (NRCRI), which have in turn partnered with seed companies to produce the cassava stem and make them available to farmers.

Egesi added that to create awareness about the new varieties among farmers, they did a product launch in Kogi and Benue states, disclosing that they planned to introduce the product to South East farmers during the 2023 rainy season. While reacting to the new cassava varieties, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, stated that although Nigeria is the largest producer of cassava globally, with an estimated annual production of over 60 million metric tons, it was yet to benefit from the comparative advantage. He noted that for this to happen, there was a need for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to facilitate the genetic improvement of cassava and to realise its potential yield level in Nigeria. Besides, an overview of the cassava value chain in Nigeria remains highly fragmented as the majority of production and processing is done by very smallscale players. Firstly, most cassava is consumed as traditional food products, either on-farm or through sale in local markets.

Opportunities in the sector exist because Nigeria has a total of 20.4 per cent (59 million tonnes) world share of cassava production and remained the highest producer of cassava in the world. Secondly, cassava is regarded as an important staple food for human consumption (90 per cent) and also as secondary industrial material (5-10 per cent) mainly used as animal feed. Thirdly, 10 per cent of Nigeria’s industrial demand consisting of high quality cassava flour is used in biscuits and confectioneries, dextrin pre-gelled starch for adhesives, starch and hydro-lysates for pharmaceutical products and as seasonings. Fourth, garri accounts for 70 per cent of human food from cassava. Other common cassava products mainly for human consumption include; elubo/lafun, fufu/akpu, abacha among others. Fifth, processed cassava primary products include; garri, fufu, la-fun/elubo, starch, pellets (obtained directly from cassava tuberous roots). Meanwhile, further processed primary cassava product include; glucose syrup, dextrin and adhesive which are obtained from starch (including; liquid starch, pre-gel starch and dextrin based adhesives). Sixth, Nigeria’s secondary products obtained from cassava include; modified cassava starch, glucose syrup, extra neutral meat, noodle, bakery and confectionery industries, meat and textile processing.

