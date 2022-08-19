Nigeria, Ghana CHAN clash has nothing to do with revenge – Yusuf

Super Eagles B Head Coach, Salisu Yusuf has stated unequivocally that the mission of the team is not to avenge the defeat of Nigeria by Ghana on the road to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The coach, who took the Eagles B to a silver finish in 2018 in Morocco, said his current team is more concerned about qualifying for Algeria 2023 rather than aim for a ‘revenge.’

“I won’t say we are seeking to get revenge against Ghana because of what happened with the last game on the road to the Qatar World Cup. We want to win and qualify for the final stage of the competition in Algeria next year. That is basically what we are pursuing.

“However, if we beat them to the ticket, which we definitely hope to achieve, then whatever description anyone gives it should be a matter of choice,” the coach said after a session at the training pitch of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The Eagles B have intensified their workouts at the venue on a daily basis. The team played two friendly games against youth teams on Thursday as part of their build-up for the matches billed for August 28 in Cape Coast and September 3 in Abuja.

Remo Stars goalkeeper Kayode Bankole joined the team late on Tuesday to keep the number of players still in camp at 34. Bankole was called in as a substitute for injured Victor Sochima of Rivers United.

