Sports

Nigeria, Ghana CHAN clash has nothing to do with revenge – Yusuf

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Super Eagles B Head Coach, Salisu Yusuf has stated unequivocally that the mission of the team is not to avenge the defeat of Nigeria by Ghana on the road to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The coach, who took the Eagles B to a silver finish in 2018 in Morocco, said his current team is more concerned about qualifying for Algeria 2023 rather than aim for a ‘revenge.’

“I won’t say we are seeking to get revenge against Ghana because of what happened with the last game on the road to the Qatar World Cup. We want to win and qualify for the final stage of the competition in Algeria next year. That is basically what we are pursuing.

“However, if we beat them to the ticket, which we definitely hope to achieve, then whatever description anyone gives it should be a matter of choice,” the coach said after a session at the training pitch of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The Eagles B have intensified their workouts at the venue on a daily basis. The team played two friendly games against youth teams on Thursday as part of their build-up for the matches billed for August 28 in Cape Coast and September 3 in Abuja.

Remo Stars goalkeeper Kayode Bankole joined the team late on Tuesday to keep the number of players still in camp at 34. Bankole was called in as a substitute for injured Victor Sochima of Rivers United.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Euro roundup: Dortmund, Leipzig slip up as PSG go top of Ligue 1

Posted on Author Reporter

*Dortmund’s Reus misses penalty, Leipzig draw at Wolfsburg *PSG go top in Ligue 1 after Angers win, Marseille slump to Nîmes Borussia Dortmund had to come from behind to rescue a 1-1 home draw against struggling Mainz on Saturday that kept them in fourth place in the Bundesliga, four points off the top. Dortmund, who missed a late […]
Sports

Afrobasket ticket excites D’Tigers’ skipper

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Captain of Nigeria’s men’s basketball national team D’Tigers Ike Diogu, has stated that the team is excited after punching the ticket for the 2021 Afrobasket following the team’s fourth straight qualifiers victory this time coming against South Sudan in a 70-75 points win on Wednesday. Diogu speaking in a chat with brila.net after the win […]
Sports

Local coaches failed, hire expatriate for Eagles, Udeze tells NFF

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Ex-international Ifeanyi Udeze has said a competent expatriate coach is what the Super Eagles need as the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifying series draws near. The former defender said local coaches have failed when given the job and the best thing to do is to appoint a top foreign manager to tinker with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica