Nigeria-Ghana dispute: ‘We’re are targeted for victimisation’

Nigerian traders in Ghana have again raised the alarm over their victimisation in the hands of a committee set up by the former Gold Coast country to resolve issues on trade permit. In the latest outcry by the traders, they alleged that shops belonging to only Nigerians have remained shut while other foreigners have been allowed to continue with their business.

According to the Nigerian traders, they might die from hunger if they continue to stay jobless The leadership of the Nigerian Union Traders Association of Ghana (NUTAG), therefore, called on the government to respond to them. According to traders, their members have been targeted by the Committee on Foreigners in Retail mandated to crackdown on foreigners engaging in illegal business in the country. Chairman of the Nigerian union traders, Chief Kizito Obiora Ikechukwu, said all the 92 shops locked up by the committee belonged to Nigerians and that no other foreigner’s shop has been locked up. Speaking on Opemsuo FM monitored by MyNewsGh. com, Ikechukwu said some of their members had their documents intact yet still have their shops locked up.

He, therefore, called on the Nigerian government to liaise with the Ghanaian government so the situation can be resolved. “Some team of government inter-ministerial taskforce visited our business places and closed all Nigerian shops. Why I say Nigerian shops is that to the best of our knowledge and per our records, they have never visited any foreigner as far as Ashanti is concerned, only Nigerians. “At the moment, the 91 shops closed down are all owned by Nigerians.

That’s why we think it will be good to let the whole world know, especially our own Nigerian government, our hard-working president Buhari to quickly come to our aid because we are dying of hunger. We are dying here in Ghana,” he lamented.

Recall that following the frosty relationship between Nigeria and Ghana arising from trade dispute, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had intervened to ensure amicable resolution of the matter. The Nigeria-Ghana Business Council had commended Gbajabiamila for the role he played in securing a successful diplomatic dialogue between both countries.

The president of the council, Omoba Bambo Ademiluyi, said that the Speaker and his team demonstrated a clear understanding of the problems being faced by Nigerian traders and businessmen in Ghana. According to him, the trade problems had existed since 2007 but this was the first time the Nigerian government would be tackling it at the highest level in Ghana. Ademiluyi in the statement explained that the main proposal for a solution was the establishment of a Nigeria- Ghana Business Council backed by legislation. This, he said, was to superintend over trade issues between both countries.

“We would like to align with this proposal and also state that there exists presently a Nigeria-Ghana Business Council registered at Corporate Affairs Commission in Nigeria. “We also have our counterparts, Ghana-Nigeria Business Council in Ghana.

“The main objective of the group is to ease the conduct of business across the two countries and many of our activities which also involve traders, have been geared towards this main objective.

“We would therefore like to pledge our support for the setup of the government backed councils and would want to be actively involved in the current solution process developed to resolve the current impasse.

“Once again, congratulations to Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and his team and we look forward to a favourable and seamless working relationship in developing the legislations that will back the Nigeria-Ghana Business Council,” he said.

