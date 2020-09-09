Nigeria-Ghana group, traders laud Gbajabiamila over trade dispute intervention

The Nigeria-Ghana Business Council and the Nigeria Union of Traders’ Association Ghana (NUTAG) have commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, over his intervention in the trade dispute with the Government of Ghana.

Members of the Nigeria- Ghana Business Council said through their President, Omoba Bambo Ademiluyi that Gbajabiamila’s visit to Ghana had made a positive impact and paved the way for an amicable resolution to the trade dispute.

In a letter of appreciation and commendation dated September 5 and addressed to the Speaker, Mr Ademiluyi said: “It is on record that your trip brought about the highest involvement of both governments in this dispute that has been on since 2007.

“Your proposals and presentations have given rise to two very vital solutions to the problem viz: The review of the GIPC Act demanding $1,000,000 deposit for foreign investors in Ghana as it concerns Nigerians

