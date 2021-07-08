News

Nigeria, Ghana move to end trade dispute

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Nigeria and Ghana have put in place a mechanism to end the trade dispute between Nigerian traders and the Ghanaian authorities, the Speakers of the Parliaments of the two countries have said. The dispute arose from the $1million business participation fee introduced by the Ghanaian authorities, required of foreigners to pay before they can do business in Ghana. Speaking at a press conference after a closed-door diplomatic meeting in Abu-ja on Wednesday, Femi Gbajabiamila and the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, Alban Sumana Bagbin, said the trade dispute would soon become history.

Bagbin said: “We got assurance from both sides that the issue of trade dispute will be a thing of the past. We are now putting up a mechanism to make sure that these issues don’t come up again in the future.” Earlier, Gbajabiamila said the closed-door meeting they held was a successful one as issues of interest to both countries were discussed.

He said: “We’ve more or less concluded the roadmap to achieve lasting solutions to the diplomatic issues with our traders. “The issue with our traders and the Ghanaian authorities has been addressed today. The Minister of Trade and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs were at the meeting. “There is a technical committee set up. They will be going to Ghana next week to dot the ‘Is’ and cross the ‘Ts’.” Gbajabiamila also announced that the two parliaments had established and inaugurated a parliamentary friendship group that would hold talks on the relationship between the two countries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Northern elders: Kankara school attack calls for service chiefs’ sack

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter For the umpteenth time, some concerned Nigerians under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, have called for the immediate sack and replacement of Service Chiefs, saying the worsening state of insecurity across the country had made action even more compelling. According to the elders, Friday’s attack on […]
News

Again, coalition tasks security agencies on arrest of Plateau monarch’s killers

Posted on Author Reporter

…asks politicians to guard utterances   Emmanuel Onani   The Coalition of Plateau Peace Practitioners Forum (COPEPF) has reiterated its earlier call on relevant security agencies to arrest and prosecute suspected killers of the acting district head of Foron Kingdom in Plateau State, Da Bulus Jang. This was as the peace advocacy group sued for […]
News

ACFTA: FG rectifies agreement, to join $3.4 trillion market

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday rectified the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA). The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otumba Niyi Adebayo, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, when he addressed participants at the third Technical Meeting of the National Committee on Export Promotion. Adebayo noted that the country export sector was poised to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica