Nigeria, Ghana move to end trade dispute

…inaugurate parliamentary friendship group

Nigeria and Ghana have put in place a mechanism to end the trade dispute between Nigerian traders and the Ghanaian authorities, the Speakers of the Parliaments of the two countries have said.

The dispute arose from the $1million business participation fee introduced by the Ghanaian authorities, required of foreigners to pay before they can do business in Ghana.

But speaking at a press conference after a closed-door diplomatic meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila and the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin said the trade dispute would soon become history.

“We got assurance from both sides that the issue of the trade dispute will be a thing of the past. We’re now putting up a mechanism to make sure that these issues don’t come up again in the future,” Hon. Bagbin said.

Earlier, Gbajabiamila said the closed-door meeting they held was a successful one as issues of interest to both countries were discussed.

“We’ve more or less concluded the roadmap to achieve lasting solutions to the diplomatic issues with our traders.

“The issue with our traders and the Ghanaian authorities has been addressed today. The Minister of Trade and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs were at the meeting.

“There is a technical committee set up. They will be going to Ghana next week to dot the ‘Is’ and cross the ‘Ts’,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...