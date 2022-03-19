Nigeria/Ghana playoff: Osimhen, Iheanacho, Ighalo can wreck Black Stars –Omokaro, Okosieme

Nigerians should not fret over the chances of the Super Eagles against Ghana when the two countries clash in the FIFA World Cup playoffs later in the month, two ex-internationals Bright Omokaro and Ndubuisi Okosieme have advised. The two former players in separate interviews said the Eagles have the quality to beat the Ghanaians, describing the attack line that has Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Odion Ighalo as capable of wrecking the Black Stars. Omokaro said that he is excited that Osimhen especially will be on parade to ginger the Eagles against the Black Stars on March 25 as both countries battle each for the Qatar 2022 World Cup ticket.

He noted that Eagles must have learnt their lessons after they crashed out of the recently concluded African Cup of Nations held in Cameroon, adding that the Austin Eguavoen- led squad will go all out to ensure Nigeria qualify for the World Cup. “This is a crucial game; the Super Eagles know the task ahead. I’m particularly excited that Napoli striker, Osimhen, Leicester forward Iheanacho and Ighalo, will be in the killer squad to be paraded by Eguavoen.

I have confidence that Eagles will play their hearts out to ensure we beat Ghana in Kumasit,” he said. “This is not a game to joke with, they will approach the match with all seriousness because the only way to make Nigeria forget the Nations Cup experience is for the Eagles to pick the World Cup ticket. “Again, with Osimhen and Iheanacho leading the attack, Eagles will do very well.

The presence of Osimhen is a big threat to the Black Stars. But one thing is certain the Eagles must have learnt a lot from AFCON experience and I have confidence that Super Eagles will deliver the 2022 World Cup ticket.” Okosieme expects a tough duel between the two sides especially in Kumasi and he charged the Eagles to deliver over the two legs. He said; “For me Eagles should understand that that Ghana is not a push over team; we are talking of World Cup playoff, Super Eagles need absolute concentration, they must be ready to play their best because to beat Black Stars at home won’t be an easy task. Ghana is also in the race to pick the 2022 World Cup ticket so it is going to be a game of the titans. “In Africa, Super Eagles are still rated high. Nigerian stars are in their top form in their various clubs in Europe, if they stay strong, forget about personal ego and put their minds together in this crucial World Cup qualifier, they can beat Ghana at home.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...