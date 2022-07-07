Business

Nigeria, Ghana to promote efficiency in regulatory oversight

In recognition of the importance of enhanced coordination and cooperation concerning issues of common regulatory interest, the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria, has pledged to work with her Ghanaian counterpart to achieve desired results. This is in order to nurture market innovation and fair competition as well as to promote efficiency in regulatory oversight within the west African sub-region. Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, stated this during a meeting with a delegation from the Ghana Securities and Exchange Commission in Abuja, Wednesday.

Yuguda, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services, Mr. Ibrahim Boyo, said SEC Nigeria signed a Securities-Regulation- MOU with SEC Ghana in Accra on August 27, 2003 to foster co-operation and ensure orderly, fair and transparent financial markets across our jurisdictions, Yuguda, therefore, reiterated SEC Nigeria’s readiness to consult, cooperate and exchange information to achieve our common mission of protecting investors, maintaining fair, orderly, and efficient securities markets that facilitate capital formation. According to him, “it is highly commendable that SEC Ghana launched its maiden Capital Market Master Plan (CMMP) in May, 2021 to serve as the blueprint for developing the Ghanaian capital market over the next ten years.

“SEC Nigeria had just concluded a mid-term review of its 10-year Capital Market Masterplan (2015 – 2025). The review was necessitated by the need to consolidate on the successes achieved and to incorporate important developments occasioned by the dynamism of the capital market and the global economy. In his response, DG, SEC, Ghana, Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, said his organisation had been leveraging the MoU, which it signed with Nigeria a few years ago to develop the capital market in Ghana. He said: “We remain committed as we work together to boost our capital markets and push for our integration of the capital market in the sub-region. “Nigeria and Ghana have what it takes to ensure that the sub-region has a well integrated and functional capital market.

 

Our Reporters

