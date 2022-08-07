Nigeria going nowhere without peace –GO, Jehovah Sharp-Sharp

General Overseer of Resurrection Praise Ministries International, popularly known as Jehovah Sharp-Sharp, Archbishop Samson Mustapha Benjamin, had a chat with journalists after he led the congregation in a candle light prayer procession concerning Nigeria’s travails. CHINYEREABIAZIEM reports

Could you talk about the candlelight procession you embarked on with members of the church? Our Lord Jesus Christ says ‘when two or three are gathered in my name, I am there in the midst of them’. In another instance he said ‘if my people who are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and I will forgive their sins.’ I and the large population of the church and I embarked on the candle procession to pray for our country, Nigeria because without peace we cannot move forward. At the same time we are praying at the unfairness, the injustice, the lack of transparency and the lack of federal character that is exhibited by one of the party who chose a Muslim- Muslim ticket. You and I know the level of insecurity that is facing the nation especially the recent one that has put the Federal Government and the commanderin- chief on the list of wanted people by terrorists and this does not only call for prayers but also action. Although the National Assembly is on the path of impeaching the president but right now the truth is I have a message from God directly, it is not my opinion, I am neither an activist nor a freedom fighter, I am a prophet of the most high God, I have a message from God for Nigeria, a message from God for the president, Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo, the National Assembly and the House of Representatives, these are the players in the political terrain of Nigeria. People who know me too well, know that I do not predict, I actually prophesy the words of the living God, in 2015 before the then government of the ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, I came out with a prophecy from God, though Nigerians did not listen but I was vindicated at the end, now because it is a prophecy, it does not mean that it will happen the way you are looking at it, for us if we do not deliver, when the problem occurs, God will ask the blood of the people from our hands according to Ezekiel, but if we deliver the message and the people do not listen, we are vindicated and are free. What is the message? I am not going to deliver the message now because this is not the time, I am supposed to be dressed in a different way when I deliver this message to the Nigerian people. That is exactly how God has told me to do it, for God tells me exactly how things are to be done. I am only making known that I am coming out not out of my desire, not my wish, not my telling but a message directly from the throne of grace. If Nigeria listens, we are going to be out of this trouble but if Nigeria does not listen then we will be doomed and it is going to be very thick and when you hear the fall, the fall will be mighty, what is happening in Afghanistan will just be a child’s play in Nigeria. Much have been said by Christian leaders about the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is there anything you will like to say as well? Muslim ticket is unacceptable to us; it negates fairness, it negates equality, it negates justice, it negates transparency and also federal character. I expected that credible and wise people in the ruling party could have sat down a n d told themselves the truth. Christians in the party including Osinbajo and Rotimi Amechi should have said something. But someone arm twisted the whole party and its executives and they are doing the wrong thing, we must see the wrong and tell the wrong, the bible says ‘woe unto them that calleth good evil and evil good.’ By the ‘National Nigeria masses’ timetable, this is the time for a Christian in that party to become a president, that party has produced a Muslim president whose tenure will end in 2023, naturally it should go to a Christian in that party but the leadership of that party stayed and watched and gave the ticket to a wrong person according to the ‘National Nigerian masses’ timetable which encourages rotation and alternation. This is an evil and an injustice against the Christian population in Nigeria and never again will Christians be trampled underfoot in Nigeria and nothing will be done, I repeat never again will Christians be trampled underfoot in Nigeria and nothing will be done, any trampling and ridiculing of Christianity in Nigeria will definitely meet with stiff opposition. You said the terrorists’ threat to kidnap President Muhammadu Buhari calls for action? Well insecurity is one of the reasons for this procession, it is not the only reason, every reason is a major reason. The threat to Mr President of the Federal Republic of Mr. Nigeria, the most populous black nation in the world is a shame to this country, it is the country that is supposed to be saying that Boko Haram and terrorist are on our wanted list not Boko Haram and terrorist telling us that our own president is on their list as a wanted person and the Chief of Army staff has not done anything, the Inspector General of Police has not done anything, the Chief of Naval staff and Air staff and all the Director-General of the Intelligence agencies have not done anything. Do you know what could have happened if a Nigerian has put it up that the President or any governor is wanted? DSS would have sent for them now, NIA would have been running after them right now, the Police would have been searching for the people right now, but there have not been a letter to say that the terrorists are demanded to show themselves by 7a.m. on Tuesday for example at the DSS office and they should report to the Director of Operations. That the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is threatened by terrorist is why you need to hear the message God has sent to Nigeria through me. I must tell you that this message will receive a positive response because we must get to the President before these terrorists gets to him, if the terrorists gets to the President before us, then Nigerians would be doomed, 99 per cent of all Nigerians are unarmed while the terrorists are armed with sophisticated weapons. They are everywhere including the Federal Capital Territory, let us not forget the Kuje prison break and all that, they are in the midst of the people so the civil society must try to get to the president before the terrorists. If the terrorists get to the President before us Nigeria is doomed, he (Buhari) cannot continue this is the time to honourably resign and handover to the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who will change quickly all the service chiefs and make a lot of changes and send them after these terrorists as soon as possible but let Nigerians not wake up one morning and hear that the terrorists have abducted our president, this would be damning to this great country.

