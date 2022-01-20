Nigeria governors meet on critical national issues

Nigerian governors last night, held their first physical meeting since March 2020 when coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic broke out in the Nigeria. The state chief executives had suspended in-person meeting and resorted to teleconferencing as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus. The meeting, which started by 8 pm, was presided over by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi. As at the time filing this report, six governors and 10 deputy governors were in attendance. Though two agenda were listed for discussion at the meeting, it was gathered that the governors might have revisited Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai committee report on withdrawal of fuel subsidy. The committee had recommended N340 per litre as pump price of fuel. The issue of fuel price increase is presently before the National Economic Council (NEC).
