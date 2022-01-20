News

Nigeria governors meet on critical national issues

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Nigerian governors last night, held their first physical meeting since March 2020 when coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic broke out in the Nigeria. The state chief executives had suspended in-person meeting and resorted to teleconferencing as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus. The meeting, which started by 8 pm, was presided over by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi. As at the time filing this report, six governors and 10 deputy governors were in attendance. Though two agenda were listed for discussion at the meeting, it was gathered that the governors might have revisited Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai committee report on withdrawal of fuel subsidy. The committee had recommended N340 per litre as pump price of fuel. The issue of fuel price increase is presently before the National Economic Council (NEC).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Pondei: NDDC’s impact helps to curb pipeline vandalism

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, yesterday said that the positive impact of the commission’s infrastructural projects and skills acquisition  programmes have helped to curb the incidence of pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta region. Pondei spoke when he hosted a contingent from the Nigerian Naval War College, […]
News

Chadian crisis: Ekhomu urges FG to flood Chad Basin with troops

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Security Expert, Dr Ona Ekhomu, has urged the Nigerian military to urgently create a firewall in the North-East to prevent incursion into Nigeria by the various militia groups fighting for control of the Central African nation of Chad.   Said he: “Aside from the rebel group (Front for Change and Concord in Chad) which assassinated […]
News

How Maxime Pierre Turned Crushed Dreams into a Future of Promise as an Artist Manager

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Maxime Pierre is a successful Artist Manager with a global reach. As a young football prodigy, Max’s path began very differently. But when a traumatic injury temporarily takes away his ability to walk, he has to painfully watch as his dream slips through his fingers. Max doesn’t let tragedy stop him from building the life […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica