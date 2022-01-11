Nigeria: Great country run by bad people

W hatever is the argument, Nigeria is a great country. What you can’t find in Nigeria probably does not exist. We are not only blessed with natural resources; we are rich in human capital. When you look around the country, you will find a lot of good people, and I mean people who are decent, who are fair minded, who truly love this country, and it’s amazing. North, South, East and West, you will find people whose ancestors died for the unity of Nigeria. Some of them at the time were underage but were enlisted to fight in the civil war which defeated secession. Half a century later, you still find their descendants ready to lay down their lives for Nigeria. My friend, Zainab from Bauchi is a living example, and I wonder why people like her are not treated as the most heroic people in Nigeria. What we lack are great leaders. When it comes to choosing our leaders, we choose for all the wrong reasons. We put at the top, people who should be at the bottom, people with no ideological purpose, commitment nor clarity. It’s awful that we repeat this mistake over and over: Before an election season, we make all the right noises, but once it’s time to vote, we vote for all the wrong reasons. We suddenly become careless. I say to myself we never have a better country run by incompetent people. I see a lot of people out rightly confused on how we get to have the worst of people ruling us and how the Buhari-Osinbajo dream team became our worst nightmare. Of course, we voted for them and were happy we did. We are still reminded we are lucky to have them as our leaders. When the duo was elected in 2015 even the trees and stones in the North and West rejoiced. The sweet sound of their victory reverberated all over the country and beyond. Different people did all kinds of crazy things to celebrate their victory. My friend, Femi Adesina joyfully announced that ‘a new sheriff is in town’. We expected the criminals to flee but they stayed and took control of the sheriff. The criminals became the agents of the sheriff. God is not the author of confusion. We know politicians create crises on purpose because they despise us. Often, they act with impunity and feel they can walk free with murder on Broad Street. They are wrong! Nothing is stronger than the people’s power. If we are determined, if we are united, we can defeat these political dinosaurs and keep them filed where they belong. The economic pain we are going through is not an accident. It’s on purpose! It’s on purpose that we are the 6th world’s largest producer of oil and yet we import refined petroleum products. It’s on purpose that none of our three refineries are working. The politicians have made deliberate policy decisions to get us where we are today and they need the worst of people to remain in-charge to continue with their stupidity, greed and wickedness. So, it’s wrong to suggest that the multiple crises facing our country – economic crisis, security crisis, and increase in fuel pump price and hike in electricity tariffs – are results of the administration’s incompetency or mistakes. To make such a suggestion will suggest that they don’t want these results. On the contrary, they do! These people aren’t dumb. President Buhari may be the current face of their obscene policies , his name may be peddled, but we all know he is old, weak, feeble, confused and not in charge. The people who are really running the show know exactly what they are doing. They know all about our pains and frustrations. They just don’t care. Come 2023, they wouldn’t want us to elect leaders who can assist us in resolving the problems they have created. Why? Because they despise us. Plain and simple. What I have just said may sound harsh but it’s true! If we vote in upright leaders, we shall be getting in their way. They want us to be as uncomfortable as possible so that we will remain subjugated, submissive and subservient to them. They are not comfortable when we get paid for the work we have done; they get uncomfortable when pensioners are paid, they would rather prefer that the pension funds are stolen. They get uncomfortable when our teachers against all odds turn out brilliant students, and I mean students that can compete and beat their foreign trained counterparts. They are not happy that despite their harsh socio-economic policies, we are still waxing strong. They are not comfortable and we are still alive. They think we are unappreciative of their wicked accomplishments. Here’s what they think is wrong with us: They think there is something wrong with us because we want a fair, just and equitable society where every citizen is equal. They feel there is something wrong with us because we want a country built on merit. They feel there is something wrong with us because we want a comprehensively restructured federation They feel something is wrong with us because we want a strong, safe and prosperous nation. They feel uncomfortable when we try to get organised and united. They feel there is something wrong with us when we elected a firstclass Professor of Economics as a governor against someone with a doubtful school certificate. They don’t want us to transmute such audacity to the centre. If they are in sync with us, they should headhunting for Auntie Ngozi, Uncle Akinwumi Adesina or Prof Zulum to come and lead us. But they will have none of those because such good people churn their stomachs. Look at what they want us to believe: They want us to believe that the economic hardship we are going through was caused by us, not by their wrong-headed policies. They want us to believe that borrowing money to build a high speed railway line in faraway Niger Republic is a good idea whereas our domestic roads are death traps. They want us to believe that insurgency and banditry are business enterprises which we must learn to live with. They want us to believe that the ethnic cleansing going on in parts of the country is due to farmersherders’ crisis and that it will disappear the moment we surrender our ancestral lands to the marauding bandits. Again, they are wrong! But it doesn’t end there. Imagine telling us that PMS will be sold to us at N320/litre next year and in return they will give 40 million people N5, 000 per month as compensation. You do the math. Because they stole the pandemic funds, they now believe they can walk with this heist. When the Vice President had the opportunity to speak on the economy, rather than support CBN’s effort to stabilize the tumbling naira he instead wanted the naira to float to no end

