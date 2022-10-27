Nigeria grossly under-policed with less than 500,000 personnel –PCRC

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has lamented that Nigeria “is grossly under-policed” due to inadequate personnel in the country. The PCRC insisted that, with less than 500,000 police personnel, Nigeria will not meet up with the police officer-population ratio of one to 400, even if Nigeria recruits 50,000 police personnel annually.

The Chairman of PCRC in Ogun State, Mr. Samson Popoola disclosed this at the Committee’s state headquarters, Abeokuta, while receiving members of the Security and Safety Media Monitoring Group. He expressed concern over insecurity in Nigeria, describing it as “precarious.”

Popoola said: “The state of security is a very precarious one and that is why it is necessary for every right thinking citizen to start looking at solutions to the problems that we seem to have. “Now we have these problems on our hands and of course when we look at the numerical strength of our police, you will find out that we are grossly under policed. “As of today the numerical strength of our police is less than 500,000. Out of this 500,000, about 50 percent of them are the people that are actually doing the police work that affects the generality of the people.

“We have top-heavy; we the IGPs, DIGs, ACs, people that will tell you that with their ranks, they cannot go to the streets again and do the normal policing work. So, we are left with that very little number and among all these ones, we have others that are professionals who are doctors, lawyers, engineers, tailors, secretaries and drivers among others and by the time you remove all these from the numerical strength, then what are we left with that are going to actually do policing?”

