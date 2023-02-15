Nigeria, Guinea clash in Ibadan for U-23 AFCON ticket

1996 champions Nigeria will press ahead with their objective of a second Olympic football gold medal when they host Guinea in an U23 Africa Cup of Nations final qualifying fixture, first leg at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan on Wednesday, March 22. A penalty in each half, and at opposing sides, guaranteed a stalemate in the first leg of the second-round fixture against Tanzania at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam in October last year, before a textbook free-kick by Timilehin Ogunniyi and another penalty by captain Success Makanjuola in the return in Ibadan saw the Eagles sail to the final round.

