Nigeria, Guinea clash in Ibadan for U-23 AFCON ticket

1996 champions Nigeria will press ahead with their objective of a second Olympic football gold medal when they host Guinea in an U23 Africa Cup of Nations final qualifying fixture, first leg at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan on Wednesday, March 22. A penalty in each half, and at opposing sides, guaranteed a stalemate in the first leg of the second-round fixture against Tanzania at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam in October last year, before a textbook free-kick by Timilehin Ogunniyi and another penalty by captain Success Makanjuola in the return in Ibadan saw the Eagles sail to the final round.
Related Articles
Euro 2020: Italy edge Belgium In thriller to set up Spain semi
Italy set up a Euro 2020 semi-final match with Spain after edging an exhilarating tie with Belgium in Munich. The game may not have been a goal feast like some of the last-16 ties but it was an intense battle between two excellent teams playing fantastic football. Italy have been arguably the best team […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rohr linked with vacant Eagles coaching job
The former Bayern Munich and Bordeaux defender was sacked as Super Eagles coach last year but may be set to land another job on the continent Gernot Rohr has been linked with the vacant coaching role of the Eagles of Mali, a few weeks after the dismissal of former coach Mohamed Magassouba. Rohr, currently unoccupied […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Bundesliga: Bayern suffer shock loss to Gladbach in season restart
A makeshift Bayern Munich team conceded two goals in four minutes to suffer a shock 2-1 loss to visitors Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday as the Bundesliga resumed following a three-week winter break. Missing nine players through Covid-19 infections and more to Africa Cup of Nations duties and injuries, league leaders Bayern still easily bossed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)