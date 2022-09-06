News Top Stories

Nigeria has 75,601 inmates in prisons nationwide –Aregbesola

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja Comment(0)

Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

 

The Federal Government has disclosed that a total of 75,601 inmates, including 1,271 military detainees, are currently behind bars in different custodial centres across the country. This figure includes 74,044 males and 1,557 females.

 

Of this figure, only 19,064 (representing 25 per cent) are convicts. The rest are awaiting trial persons. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, stated this yesterday at the Joint World Press Conference organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture in Abuja. Aregbesola said that out of the number of those convicted, 3,150 of them are on death row awaiting execution.

 

He said the number of those in this category had swollen over time because of the delay by state governors to assent to execution warrants pending on their tables.

 

According to the minister, one of the biggest challenges facing the custodial facilities is the huge number awaiting trial persons constituting a whopping 75 per cent of the inmates’ population and disproportionately usurping resources and space. He appealed to state governments to speed up the justice delivery sys-tem so that justice will be quickly delivered for those awaiting trial for various offences.

 

“Many of them have been in detention for periods longer than the maximum jail terms prescribed for the offences they were alleged to have committed. Justice delayed for these detainees is justice denied. “Prosecution and defence counsels also deliberately ask for long adjournments (as delay tactics meant to wear each other out) and obtain  advantage for their sides. This should be discouraged.

 

“There should be a judicial reform that will bring all criminal cases to an end within a specific period once trial begins, as obtains in some other countries. This will clearly eliminate the unsavoury state of long and seemingly indeterminate detention periods for awaiting trial persons,” he said. Aregbesola recalled that at the outbreak of COVID-19, the government initiated a programme of amnesty and pardon, leading to the release of some inmates, whose crimes were not serious, and on compassionate grounds.

The government, he said, paid the fines for some while others were released based on old age or sickness. He expressed delight that not a single case of infection was recorded in any of the custodial facilities, even as the disease raged worldwide and wreaked untold havoc across the globe. In August 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the Nigerian Correctional Services Act to repeal the Prisons Act with the prime aim of refocusing the mandate from its retributive and punitive thrust to correction and reformation

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Saudi decongests prisons, to repatriate 200 Nigerians

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*94 stranded Nigerians in Lebanon return *Oyo receives 55 returnees To decongest their prisons, the Saudi Arabian Government has concluded plans to deport 200 Nigerians serving different prison terms soon. The disclosure was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa at the Murtala Muhammed International airport while […]
News

UNGA: Buhari, a terrorist sympathiser, rights violator, PDP tells UN

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the United Nation that the Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari who will address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York, on Friday, provides cover to terrorists. The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also accused the president of […]
News

Nigeria suffers N2.7bn deficit on petrol in one day as subsidy returns at N54 per litre

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Nigeria yesterday suffered N2.7 billion deficit or under recovery on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in just one day as fuel subsidy returned at N54 per litre. The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), which gave this hint in its monthly price template released midnight, stated that the approved peak price for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica