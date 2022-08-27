News

Nigeria has become a nation of cowards, says Prof. Dike

Professor Francis Dike, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has frowned at the penchant of Nigerians to seek special co urts and special commissions to serve purposes the conventional courts and disciplined enforcement of the constitution can handle. Dike who was reacting to the proposal by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a specialized commission for electoral offences, said Nigeria has become a nation of cowards where people lack the courage and will to do the right thing .

He said: “Why do we always like to go outside our constitution to create commissions to do what we could have done with our existing constitution. “We have become a nation of cowards, jail two or three offenders for electoral offences and people will know that the country is serious about enforcing the laws about electoral ofences.

“Needless to mention the cost of such special commissions when one considers costs in personnel, infrastructure and logistics. The same thing applies to special courts; in most cases, we do not need such recommendations since the Administration of Criminal Justice Law accommodates regular courts to be given a timeline to expeditiously dispense with trials before it and to employ accelerated hearing where necessary.

 

