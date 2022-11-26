Nigeria has been in bondage under APC, PDP – National Chair, LP

…says money’ll not be determining factor in 2023 polls

Comrade Julius Abure is the National Chairman of Labour Party of Nigeria. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN in Benin City, he commended Edo people for the massive support enjoyed by Labour Party in the state. He also spoke extensively on the need for Nigerian electorate to vote out APC and PDP from sensitive positions in next year’s General Election. Excerpts:

Labour Party recently held a successful rally in Benin City, what is your take on it?

In fact I am short of words to describe how happy I was after our party’s rally in Benin City. Edo people are great people, homely people, hospitable people and law abiding citizens. I’m also very happy that I am an Edo person. If you don’t know let me say it here now that Edo State has always produced national party chairmen, and they are great achievers. So as Labour Party battles and struggles to liberate Nigerians from the shackles of bad leadership, I cry to God every day to give the grace to overcome at the end, because as you know power belongs to God. Every good thinking Nigerian is fed up with the bad leadership of APC and PDP, To your question on how I feel about the just concluded Labour Party rally in Edo State, it has been one of the best ever since we officially kicked off. Despite the antics of mischief makers to frustrate us, God made a way for us. I personally want to thank the good people of Edo State, and the various support groups that made the rally possible. I want to say that we on our own part will continue to work hard fother success of the party at all levels

As an Edo State person, you had difficulties in securing a venue for the rally, do you see that as good omen?

You see I wasn’t disappointed at all, because when you are in a struggle for freedom, one is expected to come across obstacles. As a lawyer, I know there are no easy ways to freedom. The enemies of our people, the enemies of our democracy, those who have benefited from our struggles, those who are beneficiaries of democracy who are determined to suppress the democratic process that brought them to power worked tirelessly to destroy our rally. They didn’t want the rally to succeed, and they know full well that I’m from this state. They blocked us from all angles, but at the end God made a way for us. God knows that our intention for the country and Edo State is genuine. We won’t allow destroyers to make us lose focus. Our goal is to have a country where things work, a country where there is rule of law, a country where citizens are treated like human beings, a country where rulers care about the people they rule.

You said Labour Party has no money to give, how do you intend to win election in a country like Nigeria where you have money bags in the race?

As you know, Labour Party is a political party for the masses, it is a party for the father, mother and child. It is a party that has people of integrity, conscience, human face and fear of God. It is a party that thinks of the future, a party that has plans for the future.

We are not a political party that will come and milk the nation dry, leaving the citizenry in pains and agony. What is happening in Nigeria presently has gone past money politics. Nigeria is sick, Nigeria is going under, Nigeria is losing international integrity in the comity of nations, we have no money to buy votes; of course you will agree with me that the era of votes buying is over in Nigerian democratic system. For us in Labour Party, we are ready to put an end to bad leadership, clueless leadership, selfish leadership, greedy leadership, leadership that doesn’t care about the wellbeing of the people that voted them into power. It is time we say no to them.

Now considering the happenings in Nigeria, do you see APC government as a bad product?

I have said it before, and I will say it again, if you go to the market and buy a product, and on getting home you discover that the product is bad, what will you do with the product? You throw the product away. Nigerians bought product of PDP, it purged us, we decided to buy that of APC, APC took us from frying pan to fire.

Today, what we have in the country is hunger, unemployment, sicknesses, social injustice, crime and criminality, Herdsmen and bandits killing innocent people with impunity and the government doesn’t care about innocent lives being wasted every day. So it is very important that such products that give us trouble and make the country unsafe for people to live in should be discarded and rejected across the land. One thing we should understand now is that money won’t be a determining factor in 2023 general elections.

Nigerians are becoming politically conscious, the old , the young, man, boy, girl have all tested the national cake of suffering for the past 24 years of bad leadership of the APC and PDP. With the massive support for Labour Party, people are ready to vote our amiable, pragmatic and visionary candidate Peter Obi into Aso Rock without demanding money.

Are you saying that the only good product now is Peter Obi of Labour party?

Now the society has a way of changing an era and beginning another era. I’m sure by now those who have seen the handwriting on the wall would have seen that it’s the end on one era and the beginning of another. I want to congratulate all Labour Party men and women as being part of those the society have deemed fit to use as agents of change.

Today, Nigerians have chosen Obi to bring succour end insecurity, end killings, end poverty, end banality, end hunger, end unemployment and institute social justice in our land. Without sounding modest, I want to say that Labour Party has the best candidates for all political positions for 2023 general elections.

Labour Party parades engineers, doctors, lawyers and persons in respectable fields of life. If you give us the mandate to serve you, I bet we would not disappoint or fail you. You will agree with me that among the Presidential candidates today, that of the Labour Party is the best. Peter Obi is a man with character, a man with integrity, a man with vision, quality and potential.

What’s your advice to Edo people and Nigerian electorate?

I want to use this medium to appeal to the good people of Edo State and Nigerian electorate not to rest in their laurels; their continued support for our own great party is needed now than ever before. I want to say that our joy will be full when we have delivered all our candidates, and it will be fuller if Obi becomes the next President of Nigeria in 2023. We must all join hands to save our dear country from further collapse and extinction. Our youths should not offer themselves for use, we must take our destinies in our hands. For us to get a better tomorrow, we must use our voter’s cards wisely.

