Nigeria has been unfair to Niger Delta –Obi

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the next general election Peter Obi has said that if voted into power next year, he will make sure that he comes to apologise to the people of the Niger Delta for the way Nigeria has treated the region in the past.

Speaking at the weekend to members of pan Niger Delta Forum( PANDEF) in Yenagoa during an interactive meeting with the group, he said anybody may have any reason why the region should be treated unjustly, maintaining that it was unacceptable the way the region has been treated considering their contribution to Nigeria.

Declaring that a new Nigeria is possible he assured members of PANDEF that he was committed to doing all the group’s 16 agenda stating that “Whatever I say I want them to think about it. A new Nigeria is possible, maintaining that next year’s election should not be about tribe, Obi said, “I’m pleading with all of us that next year’s election should be in character we trust. He continued “I’m running this election because I’m a Nigerian and because I’m qualified. And I believe that I can turn around Nigeria.

That is my commitment. I’m ready for the job and I’m committed to it and I want to see Nigeria change. Speaking earlier, the national chairman of PAN DEF Emmanuel Essien said that the group was encouraging him to run for the presidency stating that Obi was eminently qualified. Essien said ” We are here to encourage you to run for the presidency of this country in which you are eminently qualified. When you win, you have to protest our interest be cause the Nigeria Delta region produces over eighty percent of the revenue for this country and we cannot be taken for granted.

“We want you to do a structural adjustment and devolution of power with resources for the sub region which will help the regions to develop at their own pace and it will help the country to grow. “We want you to look at the policies in NDDC and ensure that the policies are implemented to include the original master plan which was made but has not been implemented. “We would like the reactivation of existing ports, and creation of new ports in the region. We would like you to enforce the relo-cation of IOCs to the region. We will appreciate you in supporting the setting up of modular refineries. We want you to form a coast guard under the navy to protect the waterways. “We would like to sustain and improve on the presidential amnesty programme which the region is currently enjoying. He stated.

