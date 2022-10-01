News

Nigeria has gone through turbulence, but it will survive -Gumi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Kaduna-based Islamic Cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has called on Nigerians not to lose hope in spite of the prevailing insecurity and economic hardship. Gumi told Saturday Telegraph that even with the turbulence, Nigerians should keep up the hope and things will soon be better. According to Gumi, “the country has survived turbulence and our hope is that it will land safely like an Aeroplane, because the journey was rough.

“As a country, we have passed through the civil war, we have passed through bad governance, we have passed through insurgency and terrorism, the worst of all was the economic meltdown, which left many nations broken because of what happened.” He added: “We should not forget that 62 years is a very small age, it’s an infancy age for a nation. When you compare it to other nations it is really a small age.

“We need rule of law because Nigeria is almost a lawless country. “Secondly, the country needs to be educated. Yes, Nigerians are not educated, even the educated are half baked. “The education I mean it’s actually more of education and culture. We need to develop a national culture and moral compass. Look at cultism even in the universities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gully erosion: South-South communities count losses –NAN Survey

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some communities in parts of the South-South zone of Nigeria have decried the perennial economic and human losses arising through the devastating effects of gully erosion in their areas. Members of the communities who made their views known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also blamed poor road infrastructure for erosion menace in their […]
News Top Stories

Dissolution of SARS: Kalu thanks IGP for respecting Nigerians’ wishes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday thanked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for respecting the wishes of Nigerians on the recent call for the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).   The Inspector-General of Police, yedterday afternoon, announced the disbandment of the […]
News

NIBSS: Banks deploy 456,234 PoS terminals in one year

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Financial institutions in the country deployed a total of 456,234 Point of Sale (PoS) terminals in 2021, compared with 156,123 in the previous year, latest data released by Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) shows.   New Telegraph’s analysis of the data indicates that the total number of deployed PoS terminals in the industry increased from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica