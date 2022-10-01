Nigeria has gone through turbulence, but it will survive -Gumi

Kaduna-based Islamic Cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has called on Nigerians not to lose hope in spite of the prevailing insecurity and economic hardship. Gumi told Saturday Telegraph that even with the turbulence, Nigerians should keep up the hope and things will soon be better. According to Gumi, “the country has survived turbulence and our hope is that it will land safely like an Aeroplane, because the journey was rough.

“As a country, we have passed through the civil war, we have passed through bad governance, we have passed through insurgency and terrorism, the worst of all was the economic meltdown, which left many nations broken because of what happened.” He added: “We should not forget that 62 years is a very small age, it’s an infancy age for a nation. When you compare it to other nations it is really a small age.

“We need rule of law because Nigeria is almost a lawless country. “Secondly, the country needs to be educated. Yes, Nigerians are not educated, even the educated are half baked. “The education I mean it’s actually more of education and culture. We need to develop a national culture and moral compass. Look at cultism even in the universities.

