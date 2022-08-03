News

Nigeria has highest number of out-of-school children globally –UNICEF

Posted on

Nigeria has been marked as the country with the highest out-of-school children in the world having produced one among every five out-ofchildren, in the world with statistics showing that the government spends only 2.4 per cent of its Growth Domestic Product (GDP) on both health and education. Thedeclarationwasmade by the UNICEF Education Manager, SokotoFieldOffice, Miriam Mareso, during the opening of a five-day Media Dialogue on Girl Child Education organised for media representatives reporting in Sokoto and Zamfara states held in Sokoto.

Mareso, who urged government at all levels to, for the sake of creating enlightened society, implement all policies on girl child education and to ensure the application and fulfilment of budgeted funds for that purpose. She said: “Government at all levels is expected to put more efforts in implementing policies on girl child education and ensure sustainability while gender and cultural norms, among others, had been identified as some of the major factors responsible for less enrolment of the girl child, especially in Northern Nigeria,” Mareso has trumpeted. She added that an average poor girl in Nigeria might have 50 per cent opportunity of gaining access to both primary and secondary school as there has been 20 per cent enrolment into primary while about 30 per cent are enrolled into secondary school.

 

Our Reporters

