News

Nigeria has highest rate of energy poverty – Sylva

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has revealed that Nigeria has one of the highest rates of energy poverty in the world, as only about 55 per cent of over 200 million people in the country have access to electricity, while only 13 per cent have access to clean cooking gas.

Sylva, who spoke at the 2022 Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF) of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), yesterday in Abuja, called for increased efforts to ensure energy security, and end the ravaging energy poverty in the country.

While noting the need to mitigate the glaring risks of climate change which has become a global reality, he said the transition must not come at the expense of affordable and reliable energy for people, cities, and industries. He added that the only viable option currently on the table was oil and natural gas, combined with appropriate technology to make them cleaner.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ex-Speaker emerges Kwara PDP Chairman

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Babatunde Mohammed, has emerged Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state following a consensus arrangement adopted by stakeholders at the party’s congress on Saturday.   The choice of consensus arrangement came as no surprise to insiders in the party, as it was gathered that […]
News

Hoodlums attack 6 more police stations in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

•Onitsha youths foil burning of Zik’s statue     At least six more police stations in Anambra came under attack of hoodlums under the guise of Endsars protesters who brandished dangerous weapons as they invaded the areas.   This is coming as youths in Onitsha foiled the burning of the statue of the first President […]
News

UN bomb: Ekhomu urges FG to protect govt facilities

Posted on Author Reporter

    Security expert, Dr. Ona Ekhomu has advised the federal and state governments to conduct annual detailed vulnerability assessments of government buildings, key national assets, critical infrastructures and other facilities to prevent destruction by terrorists. He said that with the growing specter of Jihadi extremism in the country including Boko Haram, the Islamic State, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica