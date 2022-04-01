Nigeria has highest rate of energy poverty – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has revealed that Nigeria has one of the highest rates of energy poverty in the world, as only about 55 per cent of over 200 million people in the country have access to electricity, while only 13 per cent have access to clean cooking gas.

Sylva, who spoke at the 2022 Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF) of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), yesterday in Abuja, called for increased efforts to ensure energy security, and end the ravaging energy poverty in the country.

While noting the need to mitigate the glaring risks of climate change which has become a global reality, he said the transition must not come at the expense of affordable and reliable energy for people, cities, and industries. He added that the only viable option currently on the table was oil and natural gas, combined with appropriate technology to make them cleaner.

