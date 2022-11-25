News Top Stories

Nigeria has 'impotent' legislature –Ex-minister, Shittu

The former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has described Nigeria’s legislative arm of government as “impotent” which, according to him, has failed to hold the executive accountable. Shittu, who is the national co-ordinator of the Tinubu/ Shettima Coalition for Good Governance, submitted that Nigerian legislators have failed in their responsibilities and now at the mercy of the executive. Shittu stated this yesterday in a lecture he delivered at an event organised by the Ogun State Government to mark the 2022 International Students’ Day celebration.

The event, which was organised by the Office of the Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Students’ Matters, Azeez Adeyemi, was held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, the state capital. Shittu while speaking on the topic “The role of students in ensuring accountability and tranquility in public office,” said the failure of the legislature should spur youths’ involvement in politics.

He called on the youths to take over the responsibility of the legislature by holding the leaders accountable. His words: “The main reason for having the legislature, either at the national level or at the state level is for this legislature to play a role of check and balance. “Unfortunately in Nigeria, we always have very strong executive arm of government, but very impotent legislative arm.

“If our legislators have been doing their jobs very well and very effectively, you students will not have a job to do in terms of checkmating or holding the leaders accountable. “But, what we have found is that, more often than not, most legislators are only interested in what they can get from the executive by way of personal aggrandizement. And what is being pilfered is the commonwealth of all of us, it is not the property of the governor or the president; it is the property of all of us.

 

