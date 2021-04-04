Nigeria has lost a patriot, says gov Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Terver Akase said the death of Mr. Odumakin is the end of an illustrious career marked by objectivity and patriotism.

He said Odumakin was a voice of reason and a respected human rights activist whose contributions during the days of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), leading to the country’s return to civil rule in 1999 will always be remembered.

Governor Ortom recalled in particular, the dogged stand of Odumakin against herdsmen attacks on innocent people in Benue State and other parts of the country when he fearlessly spoke the truth to power calling for justice and insisting that all Nigerians should be treated as citizens with equal rights and privileges.

It’s a personal loss to Yoruba race-Makinde

Sola Adeyemo

Ibada n Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described the death of Yinka Odumakin, as a personal loss of a good brother and a great loss to the Yoruba race. Makinde, who stated this in a release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, where he added that the news of Odumakin’s passage came as a rude shock and left him in a sad mood.

He commiserated with Dr. Joe-Okei Odumakin, wife of the late Afenifere chieftain, members of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group and the entire Yoruba nation.

He described the late Afenifere spokesman as a true Yoruba son, who embodied the ethos of Omoluabi, a dogged and true fighter of the Yoruba cause and an advocate of good governance.

The governor said Odumakin’s death has created a huge vacuum in Yorubaland and Nigeria.

Kalu mourns

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the passing of the prominent activist and spokesperson of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere. Extolling the virtues of the strong advocate of democracy, Kalu said that Odumakin contributed to the enthronement and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, adding that he will be remembered for his worthy legacies.

The former Governor, while conveying his sincere condolences to wife of the deceased, Dr. Josephine Odumakin and the Afenifere group, called on the Odumakin family to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a life dedicated to the service of mankind. In a condolence message,

Kalu said, “I received with shock, the painful news of the demise of spokesperson of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere and renowned activist, Dr. Yinka Odumakin.

Odumakin’s death a blow to Afenifere, Southern, Middlebelt Forum –Ohanaeze

Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary , Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said the late Yinka Odumakin helped in reshaping Nigeria and similarly in redefining the Southern and Middle-belt Forum, an association of Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Middle-belt Peoples Forum.

Ogbonnia said: “Odumakin is to Afenirere what I’m to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and he was a man I tried to emulate in various ways.

So his death is so shocking and a blow to Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and in fact Southern and Middle-belt Forum. So it’s very painful, I know that he has contributed a lot in reshaping Nigeria.”

Death painful, shocking– Abiodun, Ogun APC

Olufemi Adediran Abeoku ta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun and the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), described as “painful”. Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, lamented that the South West has lost a courageous human rights activist and fearless public commentator.

The governor noted that Odumakin, while alive, championed the cause of the South West and promoted the ideals of the late sage and premier of the defunct Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo, which were held dear by the Afenifere.

Abiodun, who said the late journalist would be remembered for his timely response to national issues, particularly, ones that affected the South West, added that Odumakin lived a good life and fought a good fight.

Meanwhile, APC in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, described Odumakin’s death as “shocking and saddening”. He was a great warrior, stood for truth to the end –FFK

Former Aviation Minster, Femi Fani Kayode who said that he was saddened by the news of the death of Yinka Odumakin described the late national publicity secretary of Afenifere was a great warrior who feared nothing and stood for truth and justice right to the end. “I am deeply saddened that we have lost Comrade Yinka Odumakin, one of our brightest and best.

The South West and indeed Nigeria has lost one of its greatest sons and brightest stars.

Why we always disagreed with Late Odumakin – ACF

Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday said it was saddened by the news of the death of Yinka Odumakin. The Northern apex body stated that even though they had disagreed with the late Odumakin on many issues in the past, “We shall certainly miss him.”

Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary of ACF in a statement yesterday said ACF “today received the sad news of the death of Yinka Odumakin, the spokesman of the Afenifere.

“While he was alive, Yinka held on to his views very strongly. We often disagreed with him on many issues. Our disagreements were however on principle and not personal,” ACF said.

MASSOB: Corrupt politicians, ethnic hegemonists, secretly celebrate his exit

Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) in a statement signed by its national leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, said Odumakin was a thorn in the flesh of corrupt politicians, ethnic hegemonists, enablers of terror and abusers of the country’s constitution and democracy.

He said that this category of people will secretly celebrate the exit of Odumakin. But the MASSOB leader noted that the celebration would be in vain because Odumakin had replicated himself in many young and sincere advocates of social justice and human rights defenders.

Tears as ex-Delta Speaker, acting Governor dies

Dominic Adewole ASABA

There was sorrow and tears in Delta State as the former Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly and Acting Governor, Prince Sam Obi died in the early hours of yesterday. He died barely a week after the death of the wife of the former deputy governor of the state, Madam Nelly Otuama, and the former Commissioner for Women Affairs, Social and Community Development, Rev Mrs. Omoshola Williams, were announced.

The deceased was a political leader in Ika ethnic nationality, former councilor, former council chairman, former lawmaker, representing Ika South State Constituency and former Speaker.

Prior to his death, Obi, popularly called Uncle Sam and Pastor Obi respectively, founded and became the General Overseer of Oracle of God Ministry, situated along the Delta Broadcast Service (DBS) Road, Asaba, the state capital. The circumstances leading to his death, whether it was linked to killer COVID-19 pandemic is still shrouded in mystery.

Plateau reps member Maitala, son, 2 others die in auto crash

Musa Pam Jos

A member of the House of Representatives, Haruna Maitala (APC, Jos North/ Bassa Constituency), his son Jafaru, a legislative aide and his driver were confirmed dead yesterday. Reacting, Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Lalong, Senator Representing Plateau North in the National Assembly Sen. Istifanus Dung Gyang and Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, RT. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase said they were shocked over the death.

Lalong in a statement signed by Director of Press & Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Machan described the death of the law maker as tragic and a big loss to his immediate family, Jos North/ Bassa constituency and the entire state.

He said “I am deeply saddened by this tragic development for Plateau State and Nigeria where we lost another legislator in the National Assembly currently representing Jos North/ Bassa Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.”

Also Senator Gyang in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol Hon. Musa Ashoms yesterday said the deceased lawmaker had a gentle, steady and unassuming personality and related well with his colleagues in the National Assembly.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, also expressed shock and sadness over the death of Hon. Haruna Maitala.

Nigeria’s story won’t be complete without Odumakin’s mention –Tinubu

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said the Odumakin, was a dogged fighter of justice and rule of law, adding the story of Nigeria’s democracy will not be complete without Odumakin’s mention.

Tinubu, in a statement on Saturday titled: “Tinubu condoles with the family of Yinka Odumakin,” said: “In the struggle against the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election and the perpetuation of military dictatorship, Odumakin was never found wanting.

